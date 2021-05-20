Half-a-century-old Kyoto cafe opens first overseas store in Mong Kok

Great news for coffeeheads and those who miss travelling to Japan (so, everyone?) as Kyoto's boutique kissaten (Japanese-style tea room) Sonia Coffee has just landed in Hong Kong, opening its first overseas location at Moko mall in Mong Kok. Founded in 1970, the cafe is known for its house-roasted coffee beans, siphon coffee, and their signature hot cakes – all of which are available at the new store!

Not only will the cafe use house-roasted coffee beans flown in straight from Japan to make their brews, but the cafe will also allow customers to choose their own beautiful coffee cups – sourced from Japan and around the world – when ordering a siphon coffee or other hot drinks paired with a dish, making each sipping experience unique for every guest. House-roasted beans from Japan are also available for purchase at the store (drip bags will be available in June).

Signature hot cakes

Sonia Specialty Pudding

As for the food, take your pick from a selection of toasts, pasta, all-day breakfast, as well as cakes, and desserts. The made-to-order signature hot cakes – made with top-quality Japanese flour and honey – are a must-try, and if your sweet tooth is still not quite satisfied, be sure to try the Hong Kong-exclusive Sonia Specialty Pudding. Only a limited amount will be available each day, so don’t miss out and get there early!

Sonia Coffee is located at Shop M52, MTR level, Moko, 193 Prince Edward Road West, Mong Kok.

