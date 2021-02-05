Best cafes and coffee shops to visit in Sheung Wan

Sheung Wan is well known for being HK Island’s coffee hub thanks to its ever-increasing community of great cafes and coffee shops. Whether you’re looking for excellent java, a casual meal, or just a photogenic background to add to your #foodpic collection (because why else would you go to a cafe anyway!), this part of town has got them all. Follow this guide to discover our favourite cafes and coffee shops in the neighbourhood.

