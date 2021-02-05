Best cafes and coffee shops to visit in Sheung Wan
Sheung Wan is well known for being HK Island’s coffee hub thanks to its ever-increasing community of great cafes and coffee shops. Whether you’re looking for excellent java, a casual meal, or just a photogenic background to add to your #foodpic collection (because why else would you go to a cafe anyway!), this part of town has got them all. Follow this guide to discover our favourite cafes and coffee shops in the neighbourhood.
Sheung Wan’s best cafés
Brewed
Taking over the former space of Why50, Brewed has a large food menu that features breakfast and lunch options, desserts and pastries, as well as light bites. We recommend trying the black truffle farfalle with portobello mushrooms, Wagyu beef cheeseburger, or the tiger prawn tagliatelle.
On the coffee front, their house blend is a combination of beans from Papua New Guinea and Uganda. Its rich and nutty aroma makes it a match made in heaven with any milk coffee. Those who prefer hand-brewed coffee can chat to their baristas, who are more than happy to recommend an assortment of beans from different regions for you to try.
Meanwhile Coffee
Located on Hillier Street, where Brew Bros Coffee once sat, Meanwhile offers two types of house blends – nutty or fruity flavour – in which the beans are roasted in Taiwan. In addition to serving up a variety of Italian coffee, the shop also makes specialty drinks such as infusion teas, hot or cold French chocolate and more. And if you're feeling peckish, Meanwhile also offers generous portions of dishes such as pasta and salads, sandwiches, all-day breakfast, and more.
Amber Coffee Brewery
Amber Coffee Brewery brings something fresh to the already packed cafe lineup in Sheung Wan and Central. What puts Amber at the top is their award-winning barista, Dawn Chan, a two-time champion in the Hong Kong Barista Championship who has also placed fourth in the World Barista Championship. Brewing original coffee blends in a sleek setting, Amber also whips up some delightful pastries and baked goods.
Barista Jam
Barista Jam is one of Jervois Street's cafe veterans – so you know they've got their coffee game down. Donning a sleek, black and grey industrial design, the two-storey venue also has a mini-museum upstairs where a collection of coffee-brewing tools, such as Japanese siphon, French press, hand grinder, AeroPress, and Moka pots are on display. Settle down and pair your brew with the cafe's signature avocado chicken sandwich, we promise you won't regret it.
Fifteen
Located on the slopes of Aberdeen Street just minutes away from PMQ, Fifteen plays host to a cafe, bar, a boutique, and a shisha lounge. Its vintage bohemian interiors make the venue a standout amongst the plethora of cafes in the city, and yes, it's an Instagram haven. The cafe on the ground floor offers a mix of Japanese and Western dishes, both of which goes perfectly with their wide selection of floral teas. Head upstairs and browse between racks and shelves of vintage clothing, accessories, jewellery, and tableware. You can easily spend half a Sunday here and if you're eager to visit, we recommended reserving yourself a table beforehand.
Filters Lane
With a giant roasting machine sitting by the window, it’s hard to miss this neighbourhood cafe on Caine Road. All their coffee beans are locally roasted and their menu, though simple, are all hits and no misses. The drip coffee is definitely a must-try. Filters Lane also serves up daily freshly baked goods and the comfy atmosphere makes for a great spot to hang for a couple of hours with some friends.
Found
Found is Hong Kong's first CBD boutique and cafe managed by Altum International, a cannabinoid innovation platform that distributes various CBD products for the retail, food, and beverage industry. Located in Po Hing Fong neighbourhood in Sheung Wan, the cafe also features a retail concept store with a range of CBD products from brands. A small variety of CBD-infused drinks and nibbles are available at the cafe.
Gwee Coffee & More
Gwee Coffee & More is quite possibly one of our favourite hangout spots in Sheung Wan. Hidden away along Tai Ping Shan Street, the cafe offers an excellent range of java and tea, but their cakes and seasonal drinks – which are as Instagrammable as they are delicious – are what attract the crowds. The cafe also shares the same space as Khromis, an independent eyewear store, so you can easily fit in a bit of shopping too.
Halfway Coffee
Best known for serving its coffee in vintage porcelain cups – the takeaway paper cups also feature porcelain patterns – Halfway Coffee is a small joint tucked away near the antique shops along Upper Lascar Row. You can find all the classic coffee options here as well as a wide selection of teas. We recommend trying the Okinawa black sugar milk for something a little different. If not for the coffee, the Instagram ops should make this a worthy trip.
Kaffeine
Kaffeine sits on Jervois Street, an area where the coffee competition is possibly one of the most intense in the city. What helps Kaffeine stand out from the pack is not only its quality coffee, but also its excellent fresh food – the internet-famous Grandma Scones are sold here. Customers scramble for the seats by the window, which is a great spot for people-watching.
Lof 10
A perfect mish-mash of minimalism and local Hong Kong culture, Lof 10 is a pretty laid back venue with a range of regular java and flavoured coffees like its rose latte. Though not the most affordable cafe in town, the cold drink selections are excellent and the ice cream cookie sandwich will certainly satisfy your sweet tooth.
Sp_ace Café & Lounge
Situated in the relatively tranquil neighbourhood of Po Hing Fong is this unassuming cafe. Minimalism is the trade here, in both coffee and decor – think concrete walls and clean wooden furnishings. You’ll find the usual suspects here, like your flat white and cappuccino, but also green tea lattes and shaken teas if you’re looking for something less intense. There are also daily cakes, doughnuts, and pastries to pick from to go with your coffee.
The Cupping Room
The Sheung Wan branch of one of Hong Kong’s leading purveyors of java, The Cupping Room is still one of your best bets for a reliable pick-me-up. The perfect place to chill and enjoy brunch on a weekend, customers keep returning for its smooth coffee and excellent eggs benedict.
15squarestreet
Aside from being a multi-brand boutique with a focus on high quality Scandinavian fashion and lifestyle products, 15squarestreet is also home to Hong Kong’s only Swedish coffee shop – Kaffe. They serve classic pastries made by a Swedish baker along with unique coffee beans roasted weekly from Sweden. Be sure to try their Espresso Ronic and Yuzpresso Tonic, served with cinnamon rolls or a traditional Chokladbollar.
