Best cafes and coffee shops to visit in Kowloon
Where to find a decent cup of joe, Kowloon side
As Hong Kong's coffee culture grows bigger than ever, we’ve witnessed more and more cafes join the ranks of the best coffee shops in the city. But more importantly, more quality brews are making their way to the other side of the harbour. From hipster-baiting – but no less excellent – cafes to antique shops doubling up as coffee joints, not to mention hand-drip coffee specialists and locally-roasted coffee, there’s coffee catered for all preferences in Kowloon. Here are just some of our favourites.
Kowloon’s best coffeeshops and cafés
Black Sugar Coffee
The major appeal of this minimalist coffee house is its adorable shiba inu mascot. Though the cute doggy is not always around to greet customers, you’ll find glimpses of the pup everywhere from framed photos on the wall to coffee-table books on shibas. Pairing white tiles with sleek, minimalist furniture, Black Sugar is the perfect place to go with your laptop to complete an afternoon’s worth of work, accompanied by a cup of coffee and some killer eggs benedict and avo toast.
Cafe Golden
Hidden away inside JCCAC in Shek Kip Mei, Café Golden is a hipster heaven. You can enjoy a cuppa surrounded by an eclectic collection of antiques, vintage décor, and furnishings. The coffee selection is not too shabby either, offering customers everything from hand drip and espresso of all kinds to siphon brews and innovative brews like the Fujisan Oat milk.
Cofflow Specialty Coffee
Paying tribute to old Hong Kong, Cofflow brings the past to the present through exquisite coffee and old-school aesthetics. Occupying what was once a fabric retailer, the shop has kept the former space's original ceramic tiles by the stairs and added elements such as a vintage steel shop gate, black and white floor tiles, and dark wooden fixtures to match. Sip on their signature raw honey latte, made using honey sourced from local bee farm Hong Kong Raw Honey, or try their classic blend of locally roasted beans sourced from Guatemala and Ethiopia. Beautiful photographs of different iconic locations in Hong Kong can also be found by the staircase as well as on the upper floor.
Craft Coffee Roaster
This small coffee house is not easy to find, but it’s definitely worth mapping out. With a focus on sustainability, the coffeemakers would travel across the world to visit farmers and producers in order to ensure the quality of their coffee. Make sure to try their Honeycomb signature blend or one of their single-origin beans from Ethiopia, Bolivia, Panama, or Brazil. They also bake a pretty mean scone too!
Halfway Coffee
If you've ever been to Halfway Coffee in Sheung Wan, then walking into their Mong Kok store will immediately remind you of the cafe's signature old-meets-new aesthetic – distressed concrete walls with industrial art, a display of dangling plants, minimalist light wooden tables, and a hodgepodge of mismatched stools. The place emanates a lot of old charm, and in no way is this more pronounced than in the vintage porcelain cups used for their drinks. Even their takeaway paper cups come with porcelain prints.
Kubrick Bookshop Café
A Stanley Kubrick-inspired cafe neighbouring local arthouse cinema Broadway Cinemathèque, here is where you can find a multilingual selection of books and magazines with topics ranging from the history of cinema to Russian folk tales. A popular meeting spot for bookworms and cinephiles alike, this is the ideal spot to relax and lose yourself between the pages.
La Luz Coffee & Patisserie
Tucked away within the 'Eight Man Building Estate', an old residential area and a surprising foodie haven in Jordan, La Luz is frequented by patrons with a love for fine Australian coffee. The shopowner sources quality coffee beans straight from Brisbane in hopes to support local coffee communities in Australia. You can't go wrong a cup of piccolo, flat white, or cold brew, and don't forget to try the shop's range of low-sugar, homemade cakes.
N1 Coffee & Co.
Find freshly roasted beans, coffee tools, light meals, and fragrant single-origin coffees at this quaint yet spacious coffee house. Not only do they regularly roast their own coffee beans, but they also have pour-overs, ice drip, and cold brew options alongside alternative milks such as oat milk and soymilk. You can take some time off and enjoy a nice bagel in their outdoor seating area too.
Poetic Science/Parc Antique & Lifestyle
Doubling up as an antique store and cafe, Parc offers everything from dainty tea cups and tableware to old typewriters and vintage furniture. Their food and beverages are no less exquisite. The menu offers a variety of teas, cakes, crepes, ice drip coffee, and more. Parc often rents out their venue for wedding ceremonies and photo shoots, so make sure you check their opening hours on social media before visiting.
Pause It
As the name suggests, the concept behind this Mong Kok cafe is to provide a space for people to take a pause while sipping quality coffee. Aside from great flavours, the baristas here use natural colourings to spice up your coffee orders including the black charcoal latte – which has been a huge hit on Instagram already – matcha latte and the hojicha latte.
Rings Coffee
Injecting new energy into the historic neighbourhood around Kowloon City, this cosy nook offers a great array of well-brewed java including the signature house blend, a mix of Brazilian and Costa Rican beans (the origin of their beans are seasonal, and they usually roast their own beans). Rings also does great cheese milk-covered drinks, a smashing all-day breakfast and that hipster favourite, avocado toast.
Tai Wo Tang Cafe
Opened in the 1930s, Tai Wo Tang was once a famous traditional Chinese medicine shop. The space has now been converted into a cafe and casual eatery, with most of the original furnishings and decor – including its iconic gold signage – still intact. Located on the ground floor of a tong lau, the cafe flaunts an old-school apothecary aesthetic, complete with shelves of glass jars, wooden medicine cabinets, and a rickety ceiling fan.
Head here for the Tai Wo Tang latte, signature vitality tea, as well as their innovative takes on local bites such as the Tai Wo Tang pineapple bun with foie gras, churros with Ovaltine ice cream, and Chicken and Egg, a combination of eggettes, fried chicken, and ginger syrup.
Toolss
If you’re looking to tool up while you fuel up, Toolss is a coffee shop that doubles up as a stationery shop. Adjacent to JCCAC in Shek Kip Mei, this compact little café invites diners to enjoy a cup of joe on wooden stools. The only downside is the tiny size of the place it can only fit around eight people at a time (more if you include the outdoor seating.) But while you wait for a seat, you can have a browse at their fantastically quirky selection of stationery and magazines.
Until Coffee
Until Coffee takes on a true minimal aesthetic by giving you white-on-white action from the walls to the floors and everything in between (their menus are transparent!). Though not the most ideal place for clumsy drinkers, Until Coffee allows coffee connoisseurs to enjoy their sips with no distractions and focus purely on what’s in the cup. The cafe only seats around six people and, with the recent hype on Instagram about this place, it gets packed quite quickly. So, if you’re keen on paying a visit, we recommend going there early in the day.
Must-try: Hand-whisked iced matcha latte