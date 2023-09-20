The highly-anticipated 2023 Asian Games is set to take place this month in Hangzhou. Over the course of two months, a wide range of sports events will be held, including popular sports in Hong Kong such as fencing, swimming, badminton, and gymnastics. If you're eager to tune in on the competitions, we've mapped out everything from where to watch the live broadcasts to Hong Kong athletes you should cheer on.

When is the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 happening?

Competitions for the sporting event – held across 56 venues across Hangzhou – already began on September 19 and will run until October 8, but the actual opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games is taking place on September 23 at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium. Take a look at the full schedule on the 19th Asian Games website.

Photograph: Courtesy Olympian City

How can I watch the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023?

For sports fans in Hong Kong, there are three free TV channels under Cable TV that will rotate the live broadcast of the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games. These channels include Hoy TV (Channel 77), which will provide continuous coverage of Asian Games events for 12 hours daily starting at 9 am; Hong Kong International Financial Channel (Channel 76), which will begin broadcasting every afternoon at 3 pm; and Hoy Info Channel (Channel 78), which will report on the highlights of the 2023 Asian Games and cover the Hong Kong teams' winning moments.

As for those who want to experience the vibrant atmosphere of this major sporting event with the crowd, four Sino Group shopping malls will be broadcasting the games, including Olympian City, Tuen Mun Town Plaza, Tsuen Wan Plaza, and One North. Giant TVs have been set up at these malls, allowing everyone to closely follow the Asian Games throughout the event!

Hong Kong athletes competing in the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023

The 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games will feature several outstanding Hong Kong athletes. Among them are Olympic gold medalist Edgar Cheung Ka-long; silver medal-winning swimming powerhouse Siobhan Haughey; the bronze medal-winning table tennis team from the Tokyo Olympics. Additionally, fencers Ryan Choi Chun Yin, Vivian Kong Man Wai, and Kaylin Hsieh Sin-yan, as well as swimmer Stephanie Au Hoi-shun, hurdler Lui Lai Yiu, badminton players Jordan Tang Chun Man, Tse Ying Suet, and Angus Ng Ka Long, and many others will represent Hong Kong in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Photograph: Courtesy The 19th Asian Games Photograph: Courtesy The 19th Asian Games

What are the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 mascots?

Collectively known as 'Memories of Jiangnan' – a name derived from a famous poem by Tang Dynasty poet Bai Juyi – the mascots for the Hangzhou Asian Games are three colour robots named Chenchen, Congcong, and Lianlian. Each of the mascots draws inspiration from three major World Heritage sites in Hangzhou, including the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City, Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, and West Lake, and embodies Hangzhou's historical and cultural heritage, natural ecology, and spirit of innovation.

