The 11th Gay Games marks this quadrennial event’s very first time being hosted in Asia. In a region of the world that has yet to be as accepting of gender identities and sexual preferences as Western nations, the GGHK is a significant milestone for the queer community in Hong Kong and our neighbouring countries.

This iteration of the Games is also the first time that the event will be co-hosted by two cities. Hong Kong’s partner host will be the city of Guadalajara in Mexico, as they were the runner-up winner in the shortlist of candidate cities. There is a synergy in this unprecedented co-hosting; for example, the track and field event was removed from Hong Kong’s schedule, and will be hosted in Guadalajara instead.