Where exactly will the Gay Games take place?
Like any other large-scale sporting event, the GGHK will be held at various arenas across the city. The multi-purpose Queen Elizabeth Stadium near Causeway Bay will host the opening and closing ceremonies, the gala concerts, as well as the martial arts and dodgeball events.
Confirmed venues for other events include the MacPherson Stadium, Jockey Club HKCFA Football Training Centre, HKC Dragon Boat Association Training Centre, Sha Tin Rowing Centre, HKU Stanley Ho Sports Centre, Victoria Recreation Club, King George V School, Kowloon Junior School, and Soho House.