HK Express adds beloved local dishes to its new winter menu

As summer comes to an end, we’re gazing at our calendars as we figure out how to maximise the public holidays for our next trip abroad. Whether embarking on a wintertime escape from Hong Kong’s bustling streets or returning home with new memories, HK Express is ensuring the flavours of the city come along for the ride with its new winter menu.

Following the success of previous menu items like classic HK-style egg waffles (over 42,000 sold onboard since October last year!), the local airline is now offering not one but five new ways to satisfy your cravings for authentic Hong Kong dishes at 30,000ft in the air.

Photograph: Courtesy HK Express

Familiar favourites like crispy HK-style French toast and HK-style pan-fried stuffed ‘Three Treasures’ transport you to the city's beloved cha chaan tengs and street markets. You can expect the French toast to come fried until golden and crispy, served with butter and maple syrup for the perfect inflight indulgence, while the iconic ‘Three Treasures’ serve up red sausage, green pepper, and eggplant, stuffed with threadfin fish paste, then pan-fried to crispy perfection and drizzled with soy sauce for a nostalgic burst of flavour in every bite.

These local classics sit alongside comforting winter dishes like dried scallops and mushroom chicken congee, warming you from the inside out with nourishing flavours. Save room for the signature sweet red bean soup, cooked until soft and velvety, and elevated with the subtle zest of tangerine peel. HK Express is also debuting an aromatic Thai green curry chicken paired with fragrant jasmine that will have you dreaming of more tropical getaways as you enjoy it mid-air.

Photograph: Courtesy HK Express

Working closely with suppliers and its catering team, the airline ensures the winter menu staples retain their authentic Hong Kong flavours, even when prepared and enjoyed at altitude. So, if you’re already planning for your next getaway with HK Express, be sure to pre-order their new winter menu today for flights departing October 27th onward. With discounts of up to 33 percent off certain inflight items during online bookings, upgrading your experience has never been more affordable.

Book now at HK Express and embark on an adventure in taste this winter season.