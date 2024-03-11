The 15 Best cha chaan teng in Hong Kong

For those who love Hong Kong-style pies, this rustic cha chaan teng in Tai Po is not to be missed. Wah Fai serves up tummy-filling food from morning to night, and is deadly serious about their handmade pies. These winning pastries have been attracting customers since 1981, and later became even more famous when their apple pie appeared in local movie The Midnight After. This slice of goodness filled with apple chunks, encased in a glossy burnt crust is simple, classic, and utterly tasty. If you're more on the savoury bandwagon, order the old-school chicken pot pie – deep-filled with chicken, cream soup, ham, and onions. There's no chance you won't be back for seconds.