The 15 Best cha chaan teng in Hong Kong

Anyone can cook eggs, but no one does it better than the Australia Dairy Company. The breakfast set consists of fluffy and moist scrambled eggs served with rich buttery thick toast, and comes with a plate of macaroni along with char siu in chicken broth. Australia Dairy Company also specialises in steamed milk pudding and custard dishes. Whatever you choose, just make sure you order fast, eat fast, and leave fast as there’s almost always a long queue of people waiting, no matter what time you go.
Just like dai pai dongs, cha chaan tengs are an integral part of Hong Kong’s vibrant dining scene. Not only do these humble eateries consistently dish out local comfort food that are bursting with flavours, but they do it all at wallet-friendly prices too. Keep reading to find some of our favourite cha chaan tengs in the city.
