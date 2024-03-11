Hong Kong
shui kee coffee
Photograph: Cherry Chan

The 15 Best cha chaan teng in Hong Kong

Milk tea, French toast, pineapple buns – we've got them all

Cherry Chan
Edited by
Cherry Chan
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Just like dai pai dongs, cha chaan tengs are an integral part of Hong Kong’s vibrant dining scene. Not only do these humble eateries consistently dish out local comfort food that are bursting with flavours, but they do it all at wallet-friendly prices too. Keep reading to find some of our favourite cha chaan tengs in the city.

RECOMMENDED: If you’re after more local cuisine, check out our top picks for the best cheap dim sum in Hong Kong!

Best cha chaan tengs in Hong Kong

Australia Dairy Company (澳洲牛奶公司)
Photograph: Freddie Rodgers

Australia Dairy Company (澳洲牛奶公司)

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Jordan

Anyone can cook eggs, but no one does it better than the Australia Dairy Company. The breakfast set consists of fluffy and moist scrambled eggs served with rich buttery thick toast, and comes with a plate of macaroni along with char siu in chicken broth. Australia Dairy Company also specialises in steamed milk pudding and custard dishes. Whatever you choose, just make sure you order fast, eat fast, and leave fast as there’s almost always a long queue of people waiting, no matter what time you go.

For Kee Restaurant (科記咖啡餐室)
Photograph: Annette Chan

For Kee Restaurant (科記咖啡餐室)

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Sheung Wan

For Kee has long been a classic staple in Sheung Wan’s local food scene. The popular cha chaan teng establishment is most famous for their signature pork chop rice set, which perfectly combines a juicy marinated piece of pork loin with the sweet and savoury flavours of soy sauce. Place all this on top of some fluffy white rice, and voila, you’ve got yourself an unmatched authentic dining experience. If you’re still craving more, try their other crowd favourites such as pork chop bun and satay beef toast.

Sun Heung Yuen (新香園 堅記)
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Sun Heung Yuen (新香園 堅記)

  • Restaurants
  • Sham Shui Po

Founded in 1968, Sun Heung Yuen, aka Kin Kee, is famous for its egg and beef sandwich which attracts hordes of people to come. The beef is marinated and then fried with eggs, so the sandwich is full of fillings. For a bit of texture, you can also add $1 to have the bread toasted. The restaurant is very popular among locals in the area, so expect a bit of wait if you visit.

Kam Wah Cafe (金華冰廳)
Photograph: Cherry Chan

Kam Wah Cafe (金華冰廳)

  • Restaurants
  • Prince Edward

Kam Wah Cafe is a regular haunt for many Kowloon residents. Its famous pineapple bun stuffed with a thick wad of butter has crowds queuing up all day long. The contrast of the crisp, sweet, crumbly top and pillowy bread underneath paired with the cold, salty butter is like heaven in your mouth. Kam Wah also serves a superb version of Hong Kong-style French toast.

Shui Kee Coffee (瑞記咖啡)
Photograph: Cherry Chan

Shui Kee Coffee (瑞記咖啡)

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Sheung Wan

Head inside Sheung Wan Market and Cooked Food Centre to find Shui Kee Coffee, a casual joint that offers light bites as well as chilled milk tea served in glass bottles. While their menu may be limited in terms of variety, Shui Kee specialises in scrambled egg sandwiches, which can be enjoyed between hotdog buns or white bread, and can come with add-ins like ham, corned beef, or spam. But if you care for something sweet instead, Shui Kee does a mean French toast that comes generously slathered in butter for an extra indulgent touch.

Hoi Chiu Canteen (海潮食堂)
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Hoi Chiu Canteen (海潮食堂)

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Kwun Tong

Hidden within a factory building in Kwun Tong is Hoi Chiu Canteen, a popular cafe serving creative twists on cha chaan teng classics that can’t be found anywhere else: condensed milk toast sprinkled with Ovaltine powder; scrambled egg sandwich stuffed with an ample amount of scallion. Don’t think it’s imaginative enough? Then go ahead and order their signature macaroni dish. Instead of serving it in a classic chicken broth, the macaroni is wok-fried with spicy mala sauce and topped with shredded chicken, spicy pork cubes, and scallion oil.

Wah Lap Restaurant (華立茶餐廳)
Photograph: Tam Wai Kin

Wah Lap Restaurant (華立茶餐廳)

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Tai Po

Wah Lap Restaurant is a popular dining venue based in Tai Po. This spacious eatery serves all kinds of cha chaan teng classics on their menu, as well as a variety of baked goods churned out of their in-house bakery. You can enjoy all sorts of Hong Kong-style baked goods like bread, cakes, pastries, and cookies, but Wah Lap’s egg tarts are a definite must-try. Their bakery offers egg tarts in both cookie and flaky pastry crust, so you can try out both kinds and compare the difference.

Lan Fong Yuen (蘭芳園)
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/sstrieu

Lan Fong Yuen (蘭芳園)

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central

Despite being a classic, Lan Fong Yuen can be easy to miss. A shack that’s half photo-op for tourists, half station for preparing food and drinks blocks the entrance to the restaurant. To enter, customers must pass through a small space around the side. Treat yourself to a cup of Lan Fong Yuen’s famous ‘silk stocking milk tea’ paired with French toast or a bun with condensed milk.

Jin Jin Cha Chaan Teng (津津茶餐廳)
Photograph: Courtesy Nicholas Wong

Jin Jin Cha Chaan Teng (津津茶餐廳)

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • North Point

This cha chaan teng has been around for about 30 years, and has an old-school, no-pretence setting serving up traditional cafe fare like their headliner salt-baked chicken. For a nostalgic, no-frills, Hong Kong experience sitting amongst the locals at the Hong Kong-style light-lime green seating booths, this is the place.

Sing Kee (誠記)
Photograph: Facebook/Sing Kee

Sing Kee (誠記)

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Kennedy Town

Established for more than 60 years, family-run Sing Kee started as a cha dong – a cha chaan teng that operates in a dai pai dong style. Since then, it has moved into the hawker centre of Smithfield market in Sai Wan. Although the location and chef have changed, Sing Kee still preserves its old-school layout, and has been serving the same delicious Hong Kong eats since its very first day. Everyone comes here for the famed satay beef noodles, but really, it's their golden-brown french toast filled with peanut butter and slathered with syrup and butter that will make you fall in love with this place.

Star Cafe (星座冰室)
Photograph: Freddie Rodgers

Star Cafe (星座冰室)

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Located in the basement of an old residential building next to the Mira Hotel, this basement cha chaan teng can be a little difficult to locate. The retro Coca Cola posters and faded newspaper reviews that decorate the walls and the mismatching wooden tables and chairs lend Star Cafe a nostalgic vibe. Locals flock here for the hearty  tomato soup noodles which can be topped with ingredients like beef, luncheon meat, or cheese. The place is pretty ghetto, but that’s all part of the charm.

Wai Kee Noodle Cafe (維記咖啡粉麵)
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Wai Kee Noodle Cafe (維記咖啡粉麵)

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Sham Shui Po

Looking for some authentic chinese-style noodles? Wai kee has got you covered. For more than 60 years, the local cha chaan teng has refined their craft of making pork liver noodles and beef noodles down to a tee. You will probably struggle to find another place that matches their light yet subtly sweet broths, and we think the long daily queues outside agrees with us. If you’re still hungry after that, Wai Kee also serves a sweet kaya French toast that will never let you down.

Mido Cafe (美都餐室)
Mido Cafe

Mido Cafe (美都餐室)

  • Restaurants
  • Yau Ma Tei

While most recognise Mido Cafe for their Instagrammable appearance, this Yau Ma Tei-based venue also dishes up mean cha chaan teng classics that keep peoples’ bellies full as they snap pictures inside of the restaurant. Mido’s menu has plenty of dishes to choose from, but they’re best known for their baked spare rib rice that comes generously smothered in a thick and creamy tomato sauce.

Swiss Cafe (瑞士咖啡室)
Photograph: Cherry Chan

Swiss Cafe (瑞士咖啡室)

  • Restaurants
  • Central

If you’re looking for some good ol’ comfort food that’s quick and filling, Swiss Café is the place to go. It offers a full cha chaan teng menu with your usual instant noodles and macaroni served with different types of toppings, a large variety of sandwiches and different rice dishes. The star attraction, though, are the Swiss wings – braised chicken wings marinated in a divine sticky, sweet soy sauce.

Wah Fai Restaurant & Cake Shop (華輝餐廳)
Photograph: Facebook/Wah Fai Restaurant & Cake Shop

Wah Fai Restaurant & Cake Shop (華輝餐廳)

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Tai Po

For those who love Hong Kong-style pies, this rustic cha chaan teng in Tai Po is not to be missed. Wah Fai serves up tummy-filling food from morning to night, and is deadly serious about their handmade pies. These winning pastries have been attracting customers since 1981, and later became even more famous when their apple pie appeared in local movie The Midnight After. This slice of goodness filled with apple chunks, encased in a glossy burnt crust is simple, classic, and utterly tasty. If you're more on the savoury bandwagon, order the old-school chicken pot pie – deep-filled with chicken, cream soup, ham, and onions. There's no chance you won't be back for seconds.

