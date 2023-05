In Hong Kong, we get to celebrate and enjoy a wonderful mix of Western and traditional Chinese public holidays every year (17 days, to be exact). With some clever planning – and a little help from us – you can take advantage of those days off by making the most of your annual leaves. That's why we've put together this guide below to let you know when the public holidays are in Hong Kong and what days you should take off so you can maximise your well-deserved break like a pro. Have your passport ready at all times and start planning for your next getaway.

