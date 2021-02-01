Honbo collaborates with Kin’s Kitchen to launch oxtail sandwich for Chinese New Year

In an unlikely, but nonetheless brilliant, collab that brings together a popular burger joint and the skills of a Chinese kitchen, Honbo has entrusted Kin’s Kitchen chef Lau Chun to create the filling for their new oxtail sandwich ($158), made in celebration of Chinese New Year, which is, of course, the Year of the Ox.

Chinese cooking often makes use of the more underappreciated and fattier cuts of meat including oxtail. And it is thanks to this wisdom that this sandwich converts Honbo’s signature potato bun into a potato roll-sub, and packs it with slow-cooked Chinese-style braised oxtail meat – which has fallen off the bone and is incredibly tender – a sunny-side up fried egg, and white onions to cut through the richness of the meat.

The limited-edition sandwich is available at all Honbo locations in Wan Chai, Tsuen Wan, and their Basehall outlet from February 12 to15 for the Chinese New Year long weekend.

Want to hear about the latest openings, pop-ups, and find out the most happening dining news in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news.