Hong Kong Airport is giving away Japan and Bali flight tickets

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) is launching some exclusive rewards for the Easter season, most exciting of all being free round-trip flight tickets to Japan and Bali! From now until April 7, HKairport Rewards members who spend a minimum of $15,000 at any airport shop or restaurant, on HKairportShop.com, and on their food ordering service will receive one round-trip ticket to Japan or Bali. The expenditure amount can be accumulated from across all the above retail points.

Travellers who make purchases at the Luxury Concierge will also be eligible for this flight ticket giveaway. Each HKairport Rewards member can redeem this offer twice during the promotional period. During this giveaway period, members will also be able to earn two points for every dollar spent, while new members will receive a $100 shopping voucher which can be used when $300 or more is spent in a single transaction at designated retail shops. Visit HKIA’s official website to find more information.

Recommended stories:

Hong Kong MTR to raise fares by 3% in June

South Korea's famous Waterbomb Festival is coming to Hong Kong

McDonald's and Japanese artist Verdy collab for a special exhibition

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.