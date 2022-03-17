Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hong Kong Airport
Photograph: AFP/Isaac LawrenceA Cathay Pacific aircraft comes in to land at Hong Kong International Airport on August 11, 2021

Hong Kong could ease Covid measures and flight bans

New measures may be announced as early as Sunday

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Advertising

On her latest press briefing this morning, chief executive Carrie Lam hints at easing current Covid measures and flight suspensions. The Hong Kong leader says that people's tolerance is fading, and financial institutions are losing patience about the current isolated status of Hong Kong. 

As of the moment, restrictions and flight suspension on nine countries, including Australia, Britain, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, and the United States, are in effect until April 20. Other announcements will also include information on the quarantine period for arrivals and strategy on the pending territory-wide testing, which have been unclear for a long time now. As of now, changes on the rules are not confirmed, so we just have to wait for final announcement which may be announced as early as Sunday or Monday. 

On March 10, the government reopened salons since it was ordered to close on February 10, but venues including gyms, hair salons, bars, and entertainment venues remain closed. As of today, beaches are cordoned off to prevent social distancing violations as beaches were seen recently overcrowded with citizens last weekend. In her briefing yesterday, Lam urged the public to be very careful and not let down our guard down. 

To learn about the city's latest pandemic regulations, visit this regularly updated guide.  

Do you still feel the same about our city even when things are looking a bit grim? Take the Time Out Index survey, and let us know what you think about life in HK now. 

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.