Hong Kong could ease Covid measures and flight bans

On her latest press briefing this morning, chief executive Carrie Lam hints at easing current Covid measures and flight suspensions. The Hong Kong leader says that people's tolerance is fading, and financial institutions are losing patience about the current isolated status of Hong Kong.

As of the moment, restrictions and flight suspension on nine countries, including Australia, Britain, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, and the United States, are in effect until April 20. Other announcements will also include information on the quarantine period for arrivals and strategy on the pending territory-wide testing, which have been unclear for a long time now. As of now, changes on the rules are not confirmed, so we just have to wait for final announcement which may be announced as early as Sunday or Monday.

On March 10, the government reopened salons since it was ordered to close on February 10, but venues including gyms, hair salons, bars, and entertainment venues remain closed. As of today, beaches are cordoned off to prevent social distancing violations as beaches were seen recently overcrowded with citizens last weekend. In her briefing yesterday, Lam urged the public to be very careful and not let down our guard down.

To learn about the city's latest pandemic regulations, visit this regularly updated guide.

Do you still feel the same about our city even when things are looking a bit grim? Take the Time Out Index survey, and let us know what you think about life in HK now.

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news.