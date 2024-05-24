Following former South Korean pop idol Seungri being spotted recently in Hong Kong, there have been rumours circulating online that the ex Big Bang member has plans to live in the city and open a nightclub.For those who are not familiar with K-pop and its industry scandals, Seungri – whose birth name is Lee Seung-hyun – left the popular Big Bang and retired from the entertainment industry because he was charged with sexual bribery and embezzlement back in 2020, and was then sentenced to three years of imprisonment in 2021. He had been accused of providing sex workers for investors in the club that he owned, called Club Burning Sun.

The appropriately named Burning Sun scandal, which involved several celebrities, popular Korean idols, and even police officials, shook the South Korean entertainment industry. Lee has since been released on a reduced sentence, but based on his track record, it’s easy to see how the rumours of him allegedly opening a nightclub in Hong Kong might be concerning.

In light of these rumours, the Hong Kong government felt it necessary to issue an official statement on March 23, clarifying that no visa application by a “former Korean artiste” has been received. “In relation to media reports about a former Korean artiste who planned to move to Hong Kong and the talent admission schemes of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government were mentioned, a spokesman for the HKSAR Government clarified today (May 23) that the HKSAR Government has not received any visa application by the said person for any talent admission schemes,” the statement declares.

Recommended reading:

Hong Kong government denies Seungri’s relocation rumours

The grave of Beyond’s lead vocalist was severely vandalised

SPCA’s 24-hour vet service returns to Wan Chai

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.