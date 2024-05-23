SPCA resumes 24-hour veterinary emergency and hospital services at Wan Chai centre

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ (SPCA) 24-hour veterinary services are back up and running! After a temporary suspension in 2022 due to the pandemic, the Wan Chai Centre will reopen their veterinary emergency and hospital services around the clock starting June 3.

Photograph: Courtesy SPCA

SPCA is especially excited to put their upgraded facilities to use, which had undergone renovations back in 2021 to provide utmost comfort and care for animals. The treatment areas for different procedures are organised in a new layout, making the process as efficient and stress-free as possible. Some special improvements include enhanced cat and dog non-infectious wards and isolation wards, state-of-the-art ICU units with temperature-controlled oxygen chambers, as well as a ward dedicated specifically for exotic animals.

Photograph: Courtesy SPCA

Since the opening of their Kowloon branch in 1951, SPCA’s Veterinary Services Department has expanded their services to make veterinary care more accessible to all pet owners in the city, with eight branches and even a mobile spay-neuter vehicle. These locations include the SPCA’s Wan Chai veterinary hospital, which will offer scheduled clinic hours from 8.50am to 5.30pm.

SPCA receives only one percent of its funding from the government. By supporting them, pet owners are also supporting ongoing animal rescue and welfare work. To learn more about the SPCA's veterinary services or to schedule an appointment, visit their website at spca.org.hk.

