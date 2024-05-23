Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
SPCA
Photograph: Courtesy SPCA

SPCA resumes 24-hour veterinary emergency and hospital services at Wan Chai centre

Their services will begin on June 3

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by Chloe Loung
Advertising

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ (SPCA) 24-hour veterinary services are back up and running! After a temporary suspension in 2022 due to the pandemic, the Wan Chai Centre will reopen their veterinary emergency and hospital services around the clock starting June 3.

SPCA
Photograph: Courtesy SPCA

SPCA is especially excited to put their upgraded facilities to use, which had undergone renovations back in 2021 to provide utmost comfort and care for animals. The treatment areas for different procedures are organised in a new layout, making the process as efficient and stress-free as possible. Some special improvements include enhanced cat and dog non-infectious wards and isolation wards, state-of-the-art ICU units with temperature-controlled oxygen chambers, as well as a ward dedicated specifically for exotic animals.

SPCA
Photograph: Courtesy SPCA

Since the opening of their Kowloon branch in 1951, SPCA’s Veterinary Services Department has expanded their services to make veterinary care more accessible to all pet owners in the city, with eight branches and even a mobile spay-neuter vehicle. These locations include the SPCA’s Wan Chai veterinary hospital, which will offer scheduled clinic hours from 8.50am to 5.30pm.

SPCA receives only one percent of its funding from the government. By supporting them, pet owners are also supporting ongoing animal rescue and welfare work. To learn more about the SPCA's veterinary services or to schedule an appointment, visit their website at spca.org.hk

Recommended stories:

Korean fried chicken chain BHC Chicken opens in Causeway Bay

A 60-year-old abandoned school in Tsuen Wan transforms into a new art space

The world's first Doraemon drone show is coming to Hong Kong

Follow us on YoutubeFacebookInstagramand Threadsor subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.