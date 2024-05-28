Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
hong kong
Photograph: Isaac Lawrence/AFP

Hong Kong government launches courtesy campaign in June

The initiative hopes to encourage Hongkongers to become "courtesy ambassadors"

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by
Chloe Loung
Advertising

In an effort to boost tourism and hospitality in the city, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is launching the courtesy campaign in June, an initiative set to welcome foreigners to Hong Kong by encouraging citizens to become "courtesy ambassadors".

According to officials, this city-wide movement will cover all 18 districts; involving schools, businesses, transportation services, and other industries to work towards improving service ratings in the ‘Quality Tourism Services’ programme. It will also be launching a reality TV show and training videos while expanding HKTB's ‘Hong Kong Pals’ volunteer programme, which is a separate project where volunteers can act as personal guides to travellers.

The government stated that in addition to the endorsed publicity, the courtesy campaign will also cooperate with schools to further strengthen etiquette education, implementing the principle of treating others with courtesy starting from a young age. Further details about the campaign have not been announced, so be sure to come back for more info! 

Recommended reading:

Hong Kong’s waste charging scheme will be indefinitely suspended

Your guide to the Doraemon sculptures exhibition

Everything you need to know about Hong Kong’s new GlowBall bar

Follow us on YoutubeFacebookInstagramand Threadsor subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.