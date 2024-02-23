Hong Kong implements new manhole covers across the city

Have you seen these colourful covers around town?

Check out these new cover around Hong Kong!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Hong Kong (@timeouthk)

The Drainage Services Department has installed numerous new manhole covers across the city as part of a wider project to beautify Hong Kong's streetscapes. The initiative sees colourful new manhole covers on the streets of various districts, turning each one into a vibrant piece of street art.

Photograph: Cara Hung

The Drainage Services Department began installing these artistic manhole covers around the city in 2022. The covers showcase various designs that call on the area's unique characteristics and landmarks. For example, the manhole cover in Tai Wai features a white egret, while in Tsuen Wan, you can find a charming depiction of red-whiskered bulbuls and a squirrel. Meanwhile, at Central Ferry Pier, the cover sees landmarks such as the Star Ferry, Victoria Harbour, and Victoria Peak.

Photograph: Cara Hung

Want to see more? Get exploring around the city! Some of these locations include Tai O, Kai Tak River, Lei Yue Mun, Tsui Ping River Promenade, Cha Kwo Ling Promenade, Central Ferry Pier, Lo Tak Court in Tsuen Wan, and the Tsuen Nam Road outside Tai Wai MTR station (exit A).

Recommended stories:

Take our 2024 Readership Survey and win awesome prizes!

Kai Tak Sports Park completes stadium exterior to unveil the 'Enchanting Pearl'

Hong Kong International Airport to offer free round-trip flight tickets

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.