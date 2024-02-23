Hong Kong
中環渠蓋
Photograph: Cara Hung

Hong Kong implements new manhole covers across the city

Have you seen these colourful covers around town?

Cara Hung
Jenny Leung
Written by
Cara Hung
Translated by
Jenny Leung
Check out these new cover around Hong Kong!

The Drainage Services Department has installed numerous new manhole covers across the city as part of a wider project to beautify Hong Kong's streetscapes. The initiative sees colourful new manhole covers on the streets of various districts, turning each one into a vibrant piece of street art.

大圍渠蓋
Photograph: Cara Hung

The Drainage Services Department began installing these artistic manhole covers around the city in 2022. The covers showcase various designs that call on the area's unique characteristics and landmarks. For example, the manhole cover in Tai Wai features a white egret, while in Tsuen Wan, you can find a charming depiction of red-whiskered bulbuls and a squirrel. Meanwhile, at Central Ferry Pier, the cover sees landmarks such as the Star Ferry, Victoria Harbour, and Victoria Peak. 

荃灣打卡渠蓋
Photograph: Cara Hung

Want to see more? Get exploring around the city! Some of these locations include Tai O, Kai Tak River, Lei Yue Mun, Tsui Ping River Promenade, Cha Kwo Ling Promenade, Central Ferry Pier, Lo Tak Court in Tsuen Wan, and the Tsuen Nam Road outside Tai Wai MTR station (exit A).

