Hong Kong International Airport to offer free round-trip flight tickets

Got time to kill before your flight? Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) is holding a giveaway where they’ll be distributing round-trip tickets from Cathay Pacific to 15 lucky winners on a daily basis. Unlike other giveaways, where the prizes are given away on a first-come, first-served basis, HKIA’s giveaway requires participants to get creative and snap photos to enter in the lucky draw.



From now until February 29, all participants who hold a valid on-day boarding pass can take pictures at designated photo spots within the airport grounds, and upload them to social media platforms with the hashtag #HKIAPhotoQuest. Those who post four photos with the corresponding hashtag can earn a $50 airport e-coupon and get one entry to HKIA’s lucky draw for free tickets. Similarly, those who post eight photos with the hashtag will earn the $50 e-coupon and two entries to the lucky draw. What’s more, participants can earn an extra entry to the lucky draw if one of their photos is taken in the non-restricted area of the airport grounds.



A post shared by HK International Airport (@hongkongairport)

After uploading the photos, participants can register at designated prize redemption counters in the airport by showing their social media posts, as well as their on-day boarding pass.



Destinations for the free round-trip tickets include cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Taipei, Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, Singapore, Seoul, London, New York, Sydney, Vancouver, and Milan. Passengers will be subject to pay relevant taxes and surcharges for Cathay Pacific’ tickets. Find more information about the photo quest on HKIA’s website.



