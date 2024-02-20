Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
hong kong airport
Photograph: TA

Hong Kong International Airport to offer free round-trip flight tickets

Snap pictures around the airport for a chance to win free plane tickets!

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

Got time to kill before your flight? Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) is holding a giveaway where they’ll be distributing round-trip tickets from Cathay Pacific to 15 lucky winners on a daily basis. Unlike other giveaways, where the prizes are given away on a first-come, first-served basis, HKIA’s giveaway requires participants to get creative and snap photos to enter in the lucky draw.

From now until February 29, all participants who hold a valid on-day boarding pass can take pictures at designated photo spots within the airport grounds, and upload them to social media platforms with the hashtag #HKIAPhotoQuest. Those who post four photos with the corresponding hashtag can earn a $50 airport e-coupon and get one entry to HKIA’s lucky draw for free tickets. Similarly, those who post eight photos with the hashtag will earn the $50 e-coupon and two entries to the lucky draw. What’s more, participants can earn an extra entry to the lucky draw if one of their photos is taken in the non-restricted area of the airport grounds.

After uploading the photos, participants can register at designated prize redemption counters in the airport by showing their social media posts, as well as their on-day boarding pass.

Destinations for the free round-trip tickets include cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Taipei, Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, Singapore, Seoul, London, New York, Sydney, Vancouver, and Milan. Passengers will be subject to pay relevant taxes and surcharges for Cathay Pacific’ tickets. Find more information about the photo quest on HKIA’s website.

Recommended stories:

The Chairman’s Danny Yip wins the Icon Award at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024

Humidity in Hong Kong to reach 100 percent

Take our 2024 Readership Survey to win exclusive prizes!

Follow us on YouTubeFacebookInstagramand Threadsor subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.  

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.