Kai Tak Sports Park
Photograph: Courtesy Kai Tak Sports Park

Kai Tak Sports Park completes stadium exterior to unveil the 'Enchanting Pearl'

Adding a new unique structure to our iconic skyline

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Set to be the largest sports infrastructure project in Hong Kong, Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP) announced on Monday that the exterior building façade of its 50,000-seat Main Stadium has been completed. This huge milestone sees a new unique structure themed 'Pearl of the Orient' added to our famous skyline.

Kai Tak Sports Park
Photograph: Courtesy Kai Tak Sports Park

Formed by approximately 27,000 triangular aluminium panels, its multi-layered façade is designed to shift in various 'pearlescent' colours – including mountain blue, metallic purple, metallic silver, and other colours – based on the brightness of natural daylight. The panels are also said to have self-cleaning capabilities and long-lasting durability to combat dust and rainwater that fall on the exterior walls.

Kai Tak Sports Park
Photograph: Courtesy Kai Tak Sports Park

With nearly 85 percent of the construction work done, major facilities within KTSP are expected to be completed in phases by the end of 2024, ready to open in 2025 to host major sporting events such as the 15th National Games and the Hong Kong Sevens, along with many other major sports and entertainment events for years to come.

Hong Kong International Airport to offer free round-trip flight tickets

Hong Kong Observatory to host Open Days for the public

The Chairman’s Danny Yip wins the Icon Award at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024

