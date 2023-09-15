Hong Kong launches a nightlife campaign to revitalise the economy

The Hong Kong government has announced a new campaign to “boost its night-time economy”. At the opening ceremony of the ‘Night Vibes Hong Kong’ campaign, financial secretary Paul Chan declared that the plans involve setting up night markets, food stalls, movie screenings, and live music events over weekends, in the hopes that night-time business will see more traction.

Apart from shopping, the events will also cover entertainment, arts, culture, leisure, music, and more. Look out for the Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival with its accompanying city-wide dining promotions all month-long, a drone show held simultaneously in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, and the return of the National Day fireworks display after a five-year absence.

The campaign’s events will mainly be found on either side of Victoria Harbour, including the waterfronts of Wan Chai, Sai Wan, and Kwun Tong. 80 malls will also be hosting late-night activities, and some will extend their operational hours to 11pm, offering discounts for late-night cinema screenings. Members of the public can enjoy free entry to the Wednesday races at the Happy Valley Racecourse, and both Ocean Park and Hong Kong Disneyland will also offer events and extended hours on certain days. Furthermore, over 100 restaurants and bars that are members of the Lan Kwai Fong Association will provide an array of dining offers.

To encourage more after-dark activity, the MTR will also run a special offer. For every five night trips taken after 10.30pm, passengers will be awarded one free trip – each passenger can claim up to four such free rides.

The ‘Night Vibes Hong Kong’ events will begin around the Mid-Autumn Festival and run until early 2024. Since Hong Kong opened its borders towards the beginning of the year, the government has introduced the ‘Hello Hong Kong’ and ‘Happy Hong Kong’ campaigns to encourage travel to the city and local consumption – ‘Night Vibes Hong Kong’ is the third campaign designed to boost the economy.

