The warning was issued at 10am this morning in response to heavy downpours in the city

Updated June 14, 2.30pm: The Red Rainstorm Warning Signal was downgraded to an Amber warning around 11.30am, and later cancelled at 1.10pm. The thunderstorm warning was in effect until 2.30pm, and a special warning of flooding in the Northern New Territories is currently still valid.

Due to an active southwesterly airstream bringing heavy showers and thunderstorms to in the coast of Guangdong, the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) has issued a red rainstorm and thunderstorm signal warning on Friday morning, June 14, alerting citizens to upcoming widespread downpours. The flood warning was also issued shortly after, with the majority of the heavy rain affecting the northern part of the New Territories.

The red rainstorm warning means that heavy rainfall exceeding 50 millimetres an hour has fallen or is expected to fall. However, the amount of rainfall has already reached 100 millimetres in parts of Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long. This warning was upgraded from an amber rainstorm warning at 10am. Citizens are advised to wait for further announcements on weather conditions later in the day.

HKO predicts that the city is likely to experience consistent showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, June 15, before the unstable weather starts to ease early next week. Keep an eye on HKO’s weather warnings here.

