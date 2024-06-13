New Asian food court Tong Chong Kitchen opens in Taikoo Place

Taikoo Place in Quarry Bay is home to several commercial buildings, attracting a multitude of hungry office workers seeking fast and convenient dining options. Taking over the former space of Kin Food Halls is Tong Chong Kitchen, a brand new food court that spans over 10,000sq ft and offers 210 seats for customers to dine comfortably from.



The eatery offers a diverse range of local and Asian cuisine at affordable prices. Find beloved Cantonese classics like cha chaan teng-style sets, Hainanese chicken rice, as well as Hong Kong-style roasted meats like char siu and crispy roasted pork belly. Enjoy freshly steamed dim sum and two-dish rice combos with options such as sweet and sour pork.



Photograph: Courtesy Harold De Puymorin/Tong Chong Kitchen

Tong Chong Kitchen also serves Asian cuisine from surrounding countries, offering Japanese donburi rice bowls and pan-Asian noodle options, and flavourful Indian dishes like samosas and curries. To wash down your meal, the food court presents a range of Taiwanese-style beverages like oolong bubble milk tea, homemade lemon tea, brown sugar bubble latte, and fruit-infused teas.

Photograph: Courtesy Harold De Puymorin/Tong Chong Kitchen

Throughout the month of June, all diners can enjoy a 20 percent discount on all dine-in and takeaway orders at Tong Chong Kitchen. Taikoo Place office tenants can enjoy the discount until July 31 by presenting a designated coupon using the Taikoo Place mobile app. What’s more, the dining venue is offering limited-edition sustainable cutlery sets exclusively for Taikoo Place tenants until stocks last. Additionally, diners have the option to sign up for Tong Chong Kitchen membership programme, where they can earn one e-stamp for every $60 spent and redeem various offers, including the cutlery set.



Find Tong Chong Kitchen at 2/F, Devon House, Taikoo Place, 979 King’s Road, Quarry Bay.

Opening hours: 8am-7pm, Monday to Friday



