Hong Kong Palace Museum is set to open in July

Located along the waterfront of the West Kowloon Cultural District, the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) is the latest museum to join the district's family of cultural hubs. Dedicated to promoting Chinese art and culture, the museum is set to open on July 2, 2022, as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of the establishment of the HKSAR.

Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Palace Museum

The museum will feature a total of 914 priceless treasures on loan from Beijing’s Palace Museum – 166 of which are regarded as grade-one objects classified as national treasures – ranging from painting and calligraphy to ceramics, jade, costume and textile, jewellery, rare books, and much more.

Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Palace Museum Grade-one national treasure, Nymph of the Luo River (Northern Song copy)

Spanning nearly 5,000 years of history, these precious pieces will be on view at HKPM for anything from a month to over one year as some of the works can only be displayed for a limited time due to environmental factors such as light and humidity.

Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Palace Museum HKPM Main Hall

The museum will also be holding special exhibitions across its nine galleries, so come back to our page for more info coming very soon! Those who wish to visit can book their tickets online from June 14 onwards, with prices ranging from $50 to $120.

