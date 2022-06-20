Hong Kong
Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy AFP/Peter ParksAn aerial view of Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant taken on June 14, 2022

Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes in the South China Sea

Despite efforts to rescue the vessel, the restaurant eventually capsized on Sunday

Tatum Ancheta
Tatum Ancheta
After leaving Aberdeen last Tuesday, the 46-year-old Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsized in the South China Sea. According to Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises, the restaurant's parent company, the vessel encountered extreme weather conditions near Paracel Islands, also known as the Xisha Islands, which caused the boat to sink partially on June 18. 

Despite efforts to rescue the vessel, the Jumbo Floating Restaurant eventually capsized on Sunday. Reports state that no crew members were injured during the incident. According to Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises, the ship is now over 1000 meters in depth and attempts to salvage the vessel will be demanding. Currently, the company is still getting further information from the towing firm responsible for transferring the 76-metre-long iconic landmark. 

The floating restaurant has been one of Hong Kong's most iconic tourist attractions. It suspended operations on March 3, 2020, after suffering years of losses. During its heyday, the 45,000sq ft restaurant caters to more than 2,300 diners at full capacity.

News about the restaurant leaving Hong Kong broke on May 30, which saddened Hongkongers who grew up with fond memories of the place. Due to a lack of funds, the legendary ship was not properly maintained. On May 31, the kitchen barge plunged into the water while awaiting its transfer.  

