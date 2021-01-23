Hong Kong places part of Yau Tsim Mong under lockdown

Until the restrictions are lifted, residents are not allowed to leave the area and are required to undergo mandatory testing.

Starting January 23, the government places part of Yau Tsim Mong under lockdown for 48-hours. The area that is now restricted includes Woosung Street to its east, Nanking Street to its south, Battery Street to its west and Kansu Street to its north. Until the restrictions are lifted, residents are not allowed to leave the designated area and are required to undergo mandatory testing. Only those who tested negative for the virus can leave the buildings, but the government still advises everyone to stay home regardless of the results. Temporary testing stations will be set up on the premises, and the government aims to confirm the test results within 48 hours.

Those breaking lockdown regulations will be subject to a penalty of six months stay in prison and $25,000 in fines.

The government and relevant working staff, which includes healthcare officers, testing service providers, cleaning service providers, and staff members of residential care homes for the elderly are allowed to enter and leave the restricted area but will undergo mandatory testing before leaving the premises.

Any person who had visited places within the restricted area for more than two hours in the past 14 days must also undergo testing by the end of Saturday in any community-testing centres assigned by the government.

The government will prepare food and basic cleaning tools to support residents in the affected areas. For further assistance and more information about the current lockdown regulations, people may contact hotlines 2399 6949 and 2835 1473. The government has also set up a dedicated hotline with the telephone number 3755 6816 for ethnic minorities.

The government will make public announcements when the lockdown official expires.

