Hong Kong
Hong Kong-Singapore air travel bubble likely to be delayed

The much-awaited travel bubble may be delayed beyond May 26

By
Tatum Ancheta
Have you booked your ticket to Singapore for May 26 already? Well, you may need to reign back your excitement as officials have revealed that the much-awaited quarantine-free travel bubble will probably be delayed once again. Due to the increasing positive cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, the government announced that the planned May 26 launch is likely to be pushed back.

Singapore’s transport minister Ong Ye-kung spoke to Hong Kong commerce secretary Edward Yau earlier on Friday to discuss the situation. No definitive answer was agreed for the postponement, but officials say that a decision will be announced in the coming week. 

The bilateral agreement's initial flight was scheduled to commence on November 22, 2020, but was postponed a day before the launch. The official day of the May 26 launch was confirmed last April 26 under the agreement that the bubble will be suspended if the seven-day moving average of unlinked community cases in either city increases to more than five.

Singapore is currently experiencing a spike in the community with the emergence of new cases linked to variants of the virus. Officials say that both cities will review the situation and announce the result as soon as possible so that people who have booked and made travel arrangements can adjust accordingly.

While we all wait for the travel bubble agreement to finally resume, go back to compiling a bucket list of the places you want to explore in the Lion City. To help with that, here’s a local insider's guide on the best things to do, eat, and drink in Singapore. For more information about the air travel bubble, visit this guide for the answers to all your questions. 

