A local’s guide to the best places to eat, drink, and shop in Singapore

The much-awaited travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore is finally launching on May 26. The bilateral agreement's initial flight was scheduled to commence last November 22, 2020 but postponed a day before the launch. The travel bubble will allow a quarantine-free air route between Hong Kong and Singapore, providing travellers test negative for Covid-19 72 hours before departure in both regions and another coronavirus test on arrival. The agreement allows people who are currently in Singapore and Hong Kong to travel between cities regardless of their nationality.

Since most of us have been confined in the city, this exciting travel news had us on our toes already compiling a bucket list of places to explore. So, to get you inspired, we got our friends from Time Out Singapore to give us an insider's guide on the best things to do, eat, and drink in the Lion City. From new bars and restaurants, art exhibitions, and the best places to shop, here's an ultimate guide in discovering the best gems that Singapore has to offer.

RECOMMENDED: Of course, we want you to travel safely, if you have questions about the new restrictions and rules on public gatherings in Singapore, make sure to visit this link to keep abreast on 'what you can or can't do' in the city. For more details about the quarantine-free air travel bubble visit this regularly updated guide.