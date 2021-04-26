Everything you need to know about the Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble

April 26 update: With the stabilisation of cases in both regions, the governments have announced that designated flights will begin on May 26, resuming cross-border air travel in a gradual and orderly manner.

Our on-off travel bubble relationship has been going on for some time now. But the Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble is back on! The bilateral agreement will allow air travel, without quarantine upon arrival, between both cities. However, travellers must first test negative in up to four Covid-19 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests at various stages of the journey, and can only fly on designated flights. Here's everything you need to know, including what you can and cannot do when we can finally take off.

