Hong Kong
Timeout

Hong Kong rainy weather
Photograph: Courtesy Mladen Antonov / AFP

Hong Kong to expect rain for the next nine days

It is predicted that the bad weather will continue until next Wednesday

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
Hongkongers waking up to overcast skies and booming thunder on Tuesday morning, April 23, can unfortunately expect more bad weather for the coming nine days. According to the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO), a trough of low pressure is affecting coastal areas around Guangdong, bringing heavy showers and squally thunderstorms. 

This trough of low pressure will depart slightly on Wednesday, April 24, but return in the latter part of the week, which essentially means that at the time of reporting, the only days with relatively good weather will occur on April 29 and 30, both predicted to be mainly cloudy with a few showers and sunny intervals. Hongkongers can otherwise expect to trudge through rain and puddles until next Wednesday, May 1.

The Amber rainstorm warning was issued this morning at 8.30am, marking the fourth such warning in a week since the first Amber rain alert of the year was hoisted last Thursday, April 18. This means that heavy rainfall, exceeding 30 millimetres in an hour, could bring about flash floods, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas. As of 10am, the HKO has warned that rain is particularly heavy in Sai Kung, with more than 70 millimetres of rain in an hour, so residents should be on high alert for serious flooding.

