Go Park Sai Sha: Hong Kong's new sports and retail complex is opening soon

Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) has officially unveiled the highly anticipated Go Park Sai Sha integrated sports and commercial complex. Designed by the globally renowned architecture firm Zaha Hadid Architects, this new landmark spans an impressive 300,000sq ft and features two main components: an outdoor sports facility offering a diverse range of recreational activities, and an integrated sports and commercial complex.

Embodying the 'Park, life!' philosophy, Go Park Sai Sha seamlessly blends nature, sports, retail, and entertainment to address the needs of city dwellers seeking to balance their lives, recharge their thoughts, and enjoy moments of relaxation in a natural setting. The name 'Go Park' encourages visitors to explore the expansive grounds, while the logo's simple lines and dots symbolise the unique landscape of the Sai Sha region, with its contours of mountains and sea.

Photograph: Courtesy Go Park Sai Sha

Located between Wu Kai Sha and Sai Kung town centre, this is Zaha Hadid Architects' first sports and commercial project in Asia. Featuring fluid curves and geometric aesthetics that harmonise with the natural surroundings, Go Park Sai Sha incorporates two key design principles: the 'Fabric Landscape' concept, which seamlessly integrates the architecture with the beautiful environment, and the 'Lifted Village' concept, which creates an elevated public park at the roof level, offering panoramic views of the outdoor sports facilities. Prioritising well-being and environmental sustainability, the complex also incorporates lush greenery and seasonal flowers throughout its landscape design.

Serving as a hub for the broader Sai Sha community, Go Park Sai Sha is easily accessible via public transportation, including the nearby Wu Kai Sha MTR station (about a four-minute drive) and a network of bus and minibus routes. Blending nature, sports, retail, entertainment, dining, culture, and relaxation, along with its striking architectural design, Go Park Sai Sha is expected to complete its first phase in the second quarter of 2024. Stay tuned for further updates on this highly anticipated development.

