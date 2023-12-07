Hong Kong to replace Science Museum

The government plans to build a new museum on the current site to showcase the development and achievements of China

The Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau has submitted to the Legislative Council a proposal to relocate the Hong Kong Science Museum to Sha Tin, and then use its current Tsim Sha Tsui East site as well as nearby expansion areas for a new museum that focuses on China’s developments and achievements. Its contents will include Chinese history such as resistance against foreign invasion, the development of the Chinese Communist Party, economic reform, advancements in aerospace technology, and more.

According to the bureau’s recommendations, the Science Museum will therefore take over the current site of the Hong Kong Heritage Museum in Sha Tin, as this will provide more room for development in the future. It is not clear if the Heritage Museum will also be relocated, or if the government plans to scrap it.

These plans come after chief executive John Lee Ka-chiu mentioned in his policy address in October that the government aims to promote patriotism by setting up two museums. One of these museums will showcase national development , while the other will transform the Hong Kong Museum of Coastal Defence into the Hong Kong Museum of the War of Resistance and Coastal Defence in 2024.

