‘Rizz’ is Oxford Dictionary’s 2023 Word of the Year

We love that Gen Zs have clearly joined the linguistics team at dictionary publisher Oxford University Press, because their experts have crowned the social media famous term ‘rizz’ as the word of the year for 2023. Rizz is used to describe when a person has charm or attractiveness in spades, and is predominantly used among the younger generations ever since it blew up in the last year or so.

Some say the term is derived as a shortened form of ‘charisma’, but according to influencer Kai Cenat who allegedly kicked off its usage, that’s not the case and rizz more refers to how one successfully approaches women and gets them interested. In other words, rizz means ‘to have game’. If you’re older and have no idea how to use this word, it’s quite simple: one either ‘has rizz’ or they don’t. As with a lot of modern slang, it can also be used as a verb – as in ‘rizz up’, to mean attracting or chatting up a person.

This year, rizz beat out ‘prompt’, ‘situationship’, and ‘Swiftie’ to take top spot, while 2022’s word of the year was ‘goblin mode’.

