Hong Kong's first immersive Bomb Battle to launch this October

Brace yourself for an adrenaline-pumping adventure as Bomb Battle, the immersive mission game experience that took Malaysia by storm, is set to join the gaming scene in Hong Kong this October.

Known for its unique blend of interactive gameplay and mind-boggling challenges, Bomb Battle combines elements of game shows, action movies, and escape games all into one, offering an immersive experience that's suitable for everyone from young adults and teenagers to families and corporate groups.

Photograph: Courtesy Bomb Battle

To celebrate the launch in Hong Kong, the creators have developed two brand new missions tailored specifically for the city. In City Threat, teams of tactical players will collaborate to defuse a bomb that poses a grave danger to the city. Meanwhile, The Assault will put participants' problem-solving skills to the test as they race against time to locate and neutralise a water pump that threatens to release toxic pollutants into the ocean.

Each mission consists of four increasingly challenging battles, pushing players to their limits and rewarding their teamwork and strategic thinking. Failure to complete a mission will result in a colourful consequence – prepare to be drenched in a vibrant explosion of paint as punishment (well, it sounds more like a fun reward to us).

Photograph: Courtesy Bomb Battle

There are two ticket packages available for the Hong Kong launch: the Bomb Mission package and the VIP Mission package. The Bomb Mission package ($248 per player, 12nn-6pm; $278 per player, 6pm-11.55pm) will provide participants with a 60-minute exhilarating Bomb Battle experience; while the VIP Mission package ($298 per player, 12nn-6pm; $329 per player, 6pm-11.55pm) will get you exclusive perks such as a limited-edition Bomber's Season T-shirt, a refreshing welcome drink, and double the amount of paint (14 liters). Both packages are inclusive of complementary digital photos and a Bomb Battle video capturing the thrilling moments of the missions.

Bomb Battle is set to open on October 17 – so mark your calendars! Tickets can be purchased on Klook from now to October, or on Bomb Battle's official website from November 1 onwards.

Address: B, 3/F, Contempo Place, 81 Hung To Road, Kwun Tong

