Alternative waterfronts to view Hong Kong's skyline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ever (@evertang19) on Mar 16, 2018 at 7:53pm PDT

If it's an adventure that you're after, the Tsing Sheung Road Breakwater should be your next place to conquer. Sitting beneath the Stonecutters Bridge near the Kwai Tsing Container Terminal, the breakwater allows you to capture a lesser-known side of Hong Kong. You'll be able to catch a glimpse of colourful container ships slowly sailing by the bridge – which is even more impressive if you stand on the end of the breakwater – as you extend your gaze to the distant but equally striking skyline of Kowloon and Hong Kong Island side by side.

The breakwater is a little tricky to get to, but we assure you it's well worth the trek. Take the 88M minibus from Kwai Fong MTR station and get off at the Tsing Sheung Road stop. Walk towards the end of the road and search for a small entrance on your left – it's basically a wired fence that's been cut open – and step through to discover one of the best views of the skyline our city has to offer.