Alternative waterfronts to view Hong Kong's skyline
Enjoy the view without the crowd
Hong Kong is famous for many things – historical landmarks, unique food, traditional crafts and trade – the list goes on. But there's one thing that's more iconic than anything else, and that's our glistening skyline. People come far and wide from around the world just to catch a glimpse of our tightly-squeezed waterfront. Even for locals, five minutes spent by the waterfront can do wonders to our hectic, desk-bound lives. But let's face it, there are only so many times we can go to Avenue of Stars or the Hong Kong Observation Wheel and still be wowed by the view. So, scroll down and explore these under-the-radar locations that offer splendid views of our city's ever-changing skyline.
Signal Hill Garden
Tsim Sha Tsui is a bustling neighbourhood, but that doesn't mean you can't find some peace and quiet in the area. Inside the Signal Hill Garden stands a 62-foot-tall Signal Tower built by the Hong Kong Observatory in 1907. The tower held a time ball that was used to signal time to mariners and the public. The tower eventually ceased operations in 1933 and became a declared monument in 2015. Since then, the tower has become a unique place where visitors can make their way up inside the tower – via a very narrow spiral staircase – for scenic views of the surrounding area as well as Victoria Harbour. Those who don't want to go for the climb can settle in the garden instead, where there are benches and a pavilion that also offer great views of the harbour.
Tai Wan Shan Public Swimming Pool
Instead of splurging on going to a posh hotel pool, consider heading to the Tai Wan Shan Public Swimming Pool. Sitting along the Whampoa waterfront, this public pool is the largest one in Kowloon and offers panoramic views of both Kowloon and Hong Kong Island. We know what you're thinking, a public pool may not be your idea of a five-star swim, but trust us when we say that whatever it lacks in style and extravagance, it most certainly makes up for a grand view of the city skyline.
Due to the city's current social distancing regulations, the Tai Wan Shan Public Swimming Pool is temporarily closed until further notice.
Lei Yue Mun Coast Light House
The fishing village of Lei Yue Mun is the ideal for getting fresh seafood and experiencing authentic, local culture. Uninterrupted by the rapid modernisation of the city, Lei Yue Mun is the place to be for a slice of old Hong Kong that's not too far away from the city (it's only a 10-minute walk from Yau Tong MTR Station). On the coastal edge of Lei Yuen Mun, there's a green lighthouse that has been – and still is – in service for over 50 years. Perched atop a small rock island, the lighthouse and the surrounding beach gives way to a stunning view of the Victoria Harbour. It's an excellent place to capture the sunset during the golden hour too!
Hung Hom Ferry Pier
Located next to Kerry Hotel, the Hung Hom Ferry Pier, former Hung Hom bus terminus, and waterfront promenade provide sweeping views of the Hong Kong Island waterfront. The bus terminus, which stopped operating in January 2019, offers a calming view that stretches from Kai Tak to North Point and Causeway Bay, and if you walk further along the Hung Hom Promenade towards TST direction, you'll be greeted with a more familiar sight of the HKCEC and a snippet of Central. Note that the former bus terminus is now somewhat of a playground for kids with bikes and scooters, especially during the weekend. But if you head there in the evening, you're guaranteed a great view without the sounds of screaming children in the background.
Tsing Sheung Lane Breakwater
If it's an adventure that you're after, the Tsing Sheung Road Breakwater should be your next place to conquer. Sitting beneath the Stonecutters Bridge near the Kwai Tsing Container Terminal, the breakwater allows you to capture a lesser-known side of Hong Kong. You'll be able to catch a glimpse of colourful container ships slowly sailing by the bridge – which is even more impressive if you stand on the end of the breakwater – as you extend your gaze to the distant but equally striking skyline of Kowloon and Hong Kong Island side by side.
The breakwater is a little tricky to get to, but we assure you it's well worth the trek. Take the 88M minibus from Kwai Fong MTR station and get off at the Tsing Sheung Road stop. Walk towards the end of the road and search for a small entrance on your left – it's basically a wired fence that's been cut open – and step through to discover one of the best views of the skyline our city has to offer.
