Hong Kong's Tai Pak Floating Restaurant looks to reopen in 2024

In June 2022, the city's iconic tourist attraction, Jumbo Floating Restaurant, left Hong Kong waters and capsized at sea while on its way to Cambodia for storage – a shocking piece of news that saddened many Hongkongers and those who had fond memories of the place.

Fortunately, it seems that Tai Pak Floating Restaurant, Jumbo's sister vessel which closed down over 10 years ago, may have some good news for us all! According to local sources, New Bond Limited, which acquired Tai Pak in August last year, recently announced its plans to renovate the boat and reopen by Q3 of 2024.

Although there are no further details yet on how this revamp project will be carried out and what it entails, rest assured that we can all see this beautiful vessel come alive once again.

