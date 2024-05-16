Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hong Kong taxi
Photograph: Courtesy Anthony Wallace / AFP

Hong Kong’s taxi fares will be raised from July

The public have mixed reactions to the approve fare hike

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
Advertising

The Hong Kong government has approved an increase of $2 in flag-fall rates for taxis. From July 14 onwards, the starting fares for urban taxis will be $29, as well as $25.50 for New Territories taxis and $24 for Lantau taxis. Beyond the first two kilometres after flag-fall, the incremental charges for each 200 metres of travel will also be raised. Charges for waiting times while the meter is running will be adjusted since the overall fare will cost more, while other additional charges such as for luggage and pets will remain unchanged.

While this means an increased burden for consumers, especially frequent taxi riders, those who are in the taxi trade have expressed their displeasure with this $2 hike. The industry’s request was for fares to be raised $6, meaning they are now only getting a third of the amount they wanted. On the other hand, some consumers think the raised charge is not justified when held up against the level of service provided by most taxi drivers.

Apart from increasing the incomes and livelihoods of taxi drivers, the government said they also took into account factors such as public acceptance, changes in taxi operating costs, and fare differentials between taxis and other modes of public transport when considering this fare raise. Let’s hope that this upcoming fare increase will allow taxi drivers to invest in their vehicles more and improve the quality of their services.

Recommended reading:

Everything you need to know about Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts tour in Hong Kong
The MTR Kwun Tong line will be partially closed in July
Your guide to the Doulos Hope floating book fair

Follow us on YouTubeFacebookInstagramand Threadsor subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.