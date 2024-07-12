To celebrate the 120th anniversary of HK Tramways, our iconic trams have collaborated with one of Hong Kong’s favourite home-grown animated characters, McDull, to double up on the nostalgic factor. Two specially themed trams are trundling around Hong Kong Island, including Tram No. 120 – which is the only post-war tram model still in service – and the brand-new Tram No. 300, a conversion from a wooden tram which can now become a giant moving billboard by enclosing the windows.

There will also be three tram stops that are McDull and tram anniversary themed, so hit up 72W Pottinger Street, 25E Jubilee Street, and 46W Pennington Street for some photo spots. After all, if you upload pictures and videos of the themed trams onto Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #TRAM120, you stand a chance to be chosen as one of three winners to receive a 999.9 gold-plated tram ticket, as well as a year’s worth of free tram rides. Free tram tours themed around topics like history, culture, and photography, will also run every weekend from now till August, and there’ll also be a HK Tramways pop-up store in Central Market from late July to early September.

