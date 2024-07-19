Starting from Friday, July 19, residents of Hong Kong and Macau will be able to travel between the two cities with a QR code during immigration clearance. Travellers eligible for this service will not even need to present their identity cards, which is part of the government’s plans to digitalise and speed up immigration clearance compared to the regular unmanned e-Channels.

Hong Kong residents can register for Macau’s Automated Passenger Clearance Service for free at several locations, including the arrival hall of the Taipa Ferry Terminal, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge checkpoint, and more. Once successfully registered, travellers can activate the service and generate a QR code using the ‘Contactless e-Channel’ app, then scan the QR code and their fingerprint at the automated clearance channel. Macau residents can generate the QR code using the ‘Macao One Account’ app instead.

To be eligible for this new service, one must be aged 11 or above, and have a valid HKID card showing the ‘*’, ‘***’, or the ‘R’ symbols; or a valid HKID with a HKSAR Document of Identity for Visa Purposes that has a minimum validity period of 90 days. These documents will need to be presented when registering for automated clearance, and a photograph will be taken along with fingerprints. Hong Kong residents aged 18 or above holding a Hong Kong permanent ID card or a HKID with the ‘***’ or ‘R’ symbols can also register at the self-service enrolment kiosks found at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, Macau Ferry Terminal, China Ferry Terminal, and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge control point.

Find out more from the Immigration Department website.

