The weather’s been more than unpredictable lately, with blazing heat interspersed by heavy downpours. It now looks like the bipolar weather may be affecting the weekend as well, with the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) warning that a typhoon could potentially form on Sunday.

Satellite images show the presence of two convective cloud clusters over the South China Sea and off the coast of the Philippines that are likely to create a low-pressure system over the weekend and into the early part of next week, which spells unstable weather. According to computer prediction models, there is also the possibility of it escalating into a tropical cyclone sweeping close to Hong Kong as soon as the morning of Sunday, July 14. While a consensus has not been reached across different prediction models, meteorological offices in the US and Guangdong suggest the likelihood of a tropical cyclone developing in the South China Sea.

Whether or not the typhoon ends up forming, a subtropical ridge of high pressure – which has already brought us unrelenting hot weather over the past couple of weeks – will still be affecting the areas near Hong Kong, and it is forecast to be very hot over this weekend. The HKO warns the public to take precautions against heat stroke and to stay cool where possible.

