Located in a quiet corner of Yau Ma Tei, Liu Ma Kee has been producing locally-made preserved beancurd and other soybean products since 1905. The family business was well known for crafting their handmade condiments by using a traditional stone mill to grind soybeans, and for not adding any MSG or preservatives. However, the brand has recently been under the media’s spotlight due to health and food safety issues regarding their products.

Photograph: Ann Chiu

On July 4, the Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department took samples from Liu Ma Kee’s beancurd sold at a retail outlet in Sai Ying Pun. The results showed the beancurd contained an excessive amount of Bacillus cereus, clocking in at 130,000 bacteria per gram. According to the Microbiological Guidelines for Food, if ready-to-eat food contains Bacillus cereus at a level of more than 100,000 per gram, it is considered unsatisfactory. Unhygienic conditions in food processing or storage can cause Bacillus cereus content to rise, and consuming foods with excessive amounts of Bacillus cereus can lead to gastrointestinal issues such as vomiting or diarrhoea.

After news spread about Liu Ma Kee’s products, the business was under pressure to fight back. The business’ matriarch, Mrs Liu, went on TV to state that she received a call from a CFS staff member claiming that the bacteria content of Liu Ma Kee’s products was far above the standard amount and that it could be due to improper storage at the Sai Ying Pun retail outlet. Liu went on to comment that the CFS did not provide clarification in their report, leading her to question the report’s validity and request for the report to be withdrawn. However, the CFS followed up on the case and made another announcement on July 16, reporting that a second sample collection done on July 9 at Liu Ma Kee’s location in Yau Ma Tei contained 1.3 million Bacillus cereus per gram, which was shockingly higher than the results from the first Sai Ying Pun batch.

Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung

Liu Ma Kee hasn’t made any comments on their Facebook or official website regarding the sudden closure. However, the store’s fourth-generation owner, Jay Liu, spoke to local media outlet HK01. He shared that the recent food safety issues revealed by the CFS have greatly affected his family, especially the elder members who have been under a lot of stress. In light of the events, Liu mentioned that the company recently laid off its employees and closed its operations. He also expressed that it was a pity the family business had to end, stating that the closure “could have been fate”. Liu concluded that he felt bittersweet towards the customers who had visited Liu Ma Kee and thanked them for their support towards the business over the years.

