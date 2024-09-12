The United Kingdom government has announced that from January 8, 2025 onwards, visitors from 49 countries and territories will need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter the country. This decision comes as part of Britain’s plans to strengthen its border security in a post-Brexit climate.

The ETA system was first trialled for Qatar nationals in November 2023, before Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, and Jordan also joined its ranks. Now, the UK is ready to extend ETA authorisation to travellers to a host of other countries, including Hong Kong and Macau. Notably, this rule also applies to those who hold British National Overseas (BNO) documentation.

Other countries on the list of territories that will need to pay for an ETA to the UK include Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United States. Nationals from these 49 locations will be able to apply for ETA entry from November 27, 2024, while this new travel restriction comes into effect on January 8, 2025.

The second phase of ETA measures will see European nationals subject to the same requirement from April 2, 2025. Applying for an ETA to visit the UK will cost £10 (approximately $102 at time of writing), and the visa allows for a stay of up to six months. The ETA will also be valid for two years and allows multiple entries to the UK during its validity period. One more thing to add to factor in if you’re budgeting for a London trip next year!

