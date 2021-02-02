Launching a variety of delicacies to celebrate Chinese New Year, Swedish furniture retailer Ikea is selling three New Year puddings, all of which are made with healthy ingredients and suitable for vegetarians. In addition, they are also offering their version of the famed Fujian 'Buddha jumps over the wall' dish, which is made with a variety of premium ingredients and suitable for one person eating. All items are available for sale across Ikea outlets in Hong Kong for February.

Adding a touch of Nordic flavour to traditional Chinese New Year puddings (all 600g), Ikea's CNY puddings come in three different flavours: zesty and fragrant lingonberry and ginger pudding ($69); sweetly scented and refreshing elderflower, orange and water chestnut pudding ($69); and a rather intriguing plantball (or vegetarian meatball) with truffle taro pudding ($79). Perfect for gifting, all puddings are wrapped in boxes that feature contemporary Chinese patterns outlined in gold.

Ikea’s one-person version of the classic ‘Buddha jumps over the wall’ dish

Meanwhile, Ikea's 'Buddha jumps over the wall' dish ($59) takes the traditional Chinese delicacy, which originates from the Qing dynasty, and condenses it into a one-person serving and includes ingredients such as sea cucumber, king trumpet mushroom, chicken, pork ribs, pig's trotter, conpoy, shiitake mushrooms, and Chinese cabbage. The dish comes as a frozen package which requires heating up before consuming and is made for a more personal and leisurely experience this Chinese New Year.

