Venchi CNY 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Venchi

Best food and drink gifts for Chinese New Year

Forget bland biscuits and boring sweets, check these out instead

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
If there's anything that our Chinese parents have taught us, it's to make sure you never show up to someone's house empty-handed, especially when it’s Chinese New Year. And while a basket of oranges or biscuit tin is all well and good, food and drink brands in Hong Kong are getting creative so you can come bearing gifts that are slightly more impressive. From chocolates and cookies to cakes and tea, here’s the list of our top food and drink gifts to give this CNY.

RECOMMENDED: Don’t forget to check out all the limited edition items and collections for the Year of the Rabbit and read up on all the dos and don'ts for CNY!

Food and drink gifts for CNY

Tea WG
Photograph: Courtesy Tea WG

Tea WG

Have yourself a tea party this CNY with Tea WG’s exclusive Tea Party Tea. Composed of a fragrant green tea with notes of vanilla and berries, this limited-edition blend is encased in a beautiful turquoise collectible tin with gold embossing and a motif of paifang, a traditional Chinese architectural gateway. Perfect to go with all the festive treats you'll scoff down over the holidays.

Price: $388
Where to buy: Available at all Tea WG Salons & Boutiques in Hong Kong and Tea WG eBoutique on HKTVmall.

Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel
Photograph: Courtesy Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel

Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel

Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel has launched a gift box available exclusively in Hong Kong for CNY. Filled with a collection of sweet delicacies, the Prosperous Lion Dance Gift Box showcases cute rabbits performing lion dance, with its first layer revealing a wheel of handcraft chocolate bon bon available in two flavours – pistachio raspberry dark chocolate and black sesame milk chocolate – along with red date butter cakes in the middle. Inside the drawer, you'll find a purple and red rice pudding with walnut individually packed and sealed to ensure its soft and gooey texture is preserved. 

And if that’s not enough, you can add some cute Chinese New Year-exclusive mandarin mochi buns ($48 for two pieces) made from soft brioche and filled with mochi and mandarin orange jam.

Price: $398
Where to buy: Available in stores or online at dangwenli.com

Venchi
Photograph: Courtesy Venchi

Venchi

This year, Venchi’s CNY collection offers five gift box options, each taking on elegant hues of pink and orange with bunnies immersed in a joyful Italian countryside landscape. From something small and simple gift box featuring an assortment of Granblends chocolate to extravagant hampers stuffed with selected chocolate bars, Dark Suprema Spread, Venchi’s signature cocoa powder, and other chocolate gift boxes, there's something for every type of chocolate lover out there.

Price: From $188
Where to buy: Available at all Venchi Hong Kong stores and venchi.com.hk

Nespresso
Photograph: Courtesy Nespresso

Nespresso

To usher in the Year of the Rabbit, Nespresso has collaborated with Chinese fashion designer Angel Chen for a limited-edition Lunar New Year collection. Featuring a creative and playful patchwork rabbit design – fashioned out of unused wools, hand-woven materials, and lace from Angel Chen’s past collections and recycled Nespresso jute coffee bags – the Nespresso x Angel Chen collection brings a range of selected coffee gifts and accessories, including a nomad mug, upcycled chopsticks, red envelopes, and coffee sleeve assortments in a custom design sleeve wrap.

Price: From $210
Where to buy: nespresso.com/hk/en

Sugarfina
Photograph: Courtesy Sugarfina

Sugarfina

Luxury confections boutique Sugarfina has whipped up a special Lunar New Year Candy Collection to sweeten up the arrival of the new year. Choose from either the Lunar New Year 2-piece or 8-piece Bento Box, both of which come in the form of a hand-crafted shadow box stamped with peach blossom and red lanterns, and fill it up with your favourite treats inside. New candy cube flavours include the Lucky Mandarins, made with real mandarin juice and sprinkled with sour sugar, and the Green Tea Almonds, made with California-grown almonds dipped in creamy white chocolate steeped in rich green tea flavour.

Price: $88
Where to buy: Available at all Sugarfina boutiques 

