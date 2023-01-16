Best food and drink gifts for Chinese New Year

Tea WG
Have yourself a tea party this CNY with Tea WG’s exclusive Tea Party Tea. Composed of a fragrant green tea with notes of vanilla and berries, this limited-edition blend is encased in a beautiful turquoise collectible tin with gold embossing and a motif of paifang, a traditional Chinese architectural gateway. Perfect to go with all the festive treats you'll scoff down over the holidays.
Price: $388
Where to buy: Available at all Tea WG Salons & Boutiques in Hong Kong and Tea WG eBoutique on HKTVmall.