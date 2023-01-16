Best food and drink gifts for Chinese New Year

Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel has launched a gift box available exclusively in Hong Kong for CNY. Filled with a collection of sweet delicacies, the Prosperous Lion Dance Gift Box showcases cute rabbits performing lion dance, with its first layer revealing a wheel of handcraft chocolate bon bon available in two flavours – pistachio raspberry dark chocolate and black sesame milk chocolate – along with red date butter cakes in the middle. Inside the drawer, you'll find a purple and red rice pudding with walnut individually packed and sealed to ensure its soft and gooey texture is preserved.

And if that’s not enough, you can add some cute Chinese New Year-exclusive mandarin mochi buns ($48 for two pieces) made from soft brioche and filled with mochi and mandarin orange jam.

Price: $398

Where to buy: Available in stores or online at dangwenli.com