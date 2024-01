There’s something to be said about going out to buy groceries and being praised as a pretty girl or a handsome lad. Locals in the service industry – usually aunties of a certain age – have the tendency to refer to everyone they come across as ‘leng lui’ or ‘leng zai’, which we have to say is a great marketing technique. Is it giving a sense of false intimacy? Yes. Is it working to make us feel an emotional connection to whatever market stall, street vendor, or eatery these aunties work for? Also yes.