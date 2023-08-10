Free Kai Tai Cruise Terminal bus services are now available

The government has announced a series of measures to address the inadequate transportation services at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, which have been causing long queues and wait times for tourists coming in. Starting August 9, 2023, the following improvements will be implemented:

Kai Tak Cruise Terminal bus route 22R

To provide more convenient transportation services for tourists travelling between the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal and Kai Tak MTR Station, a new special bus route 22R has been established to operate free of charge going to and from the cruise terminal and the MTR station.

Kai Tak Cruise Terminal free shutter bus

Three new shuttle bus routes have been introduced to bring tourists arriving into the city to popular Hong Kong attractions, including Tsim Sha Tsui Star Ferry Pier, West Kowloon Cultural District and Kowloon MTR Station; Admiralty MTR Station and Peak Tram Lower Terminus; and Yim Po Fong Street in Mong Kok.

Kai Tak Cruise Terminal taxi services

Efforts have also been made to address taxi shortages at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal. When cruise ship passengers arrive at the terminal, the terminal operator will distribute a $50 liquefied petroleum gas cash coupon to each taxi that picks up passengers there. Once the demand for taxis has decreased, the operator will announce the cut-off time to receive the coupons 10 minutes in advance through an instant messaging platform. Even if a taxi arrives at the terminal before the cut-off time and doesn't pick up any passengers, a coupon will still be distributed.

With the return of Royal Caribbean’s luxury cruise ship, Spectrum of the Seas, to Hong Kong – offering seven Hong Kong homeport sailings from 2024 through to January 2025 – it is hoped that further improvements will be made to Kai Tak Cruise Terminal's transportation and retail facilities.

Recommended stories:

Learn about hidden gems and historical spots in Wan Chai on this free guided tour

The best scenic bus rides in Hong Kong

Best things to do in Hong Kong this August

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.