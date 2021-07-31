Best things to see and do in Hong Kong this August

From now until August 1, Lee Gardens is hosting its very own coffee festival featuring 10 of Hong Kong’s most popular cafes and roasters, including Noc Coffee Co., Sofe Coffee, TIL – Today is Long, Cupping Room Coffee Roasters, Sonne CAD, Sensory Zero and more.

At the festival, coffeeholics will be able to get their hands on a wide selection of coffee beans, single-origin curations, as well as professional coffee tools and gadgets from around the world. There will also be a special Roastery Truck running live demonstrations to show you how to prepare quality coffee at home!

What's more, coffee enthusiasts can enrol in a series of Coffee Master Workshops – conducted by professional baristas in town – and learn everything from the basics of coffee cupping procedures to the tricks behind mastering siphon coffee brewing methods. Click here to find out more about each workshop and how to register.

Don't forget to sign up to be a Lee Gardens Club member and redeem a pack of roasted coffee beans upon same-day spending of over $300 at the market (while stock lasts), and make use of the Lee Gardens Coffee Pass sold at an exclusive price of $199 (original price: $400) to enjoy special coffee beverages at nine selected coffee shops and restaurants in Lee Gardens (for takeaway only).