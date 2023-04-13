The best scenic bus rides in Hong Kong

Central Pier 5 to The Peak (Bus 15)
Looking for a spot to admire the city and sunrise? Hop onto bus 15 at Central Pier 5 as it journeys through the winding and steep roads and rise out of the skyscrapers into the mountain, where you are greeted with a breathtaking panorama of Hong Kong skyline and a bright yellow sun in the backdrop in the early morning (if the weather is kind). After arriving at The Peak, alight the bus and head on to the lookout point to immerse in the cooling surrounding and take in the magnificent vista.
The whole bus ride takes approximately 40 minutes. Click here to check out the full route.