Tsing Ma Bridge in Hong Kong city at dusk
Photograph: ShutterstockTsing Ma Bridge in Hong Kong city at dusk

The best scenic bus rides in Hong Kong

Travel and sightsee around Hong Kong with these scenic bus rides

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Elaine Soh
Hong Kong is easily one of the most convenient cities in the world thanks to its efficient transportation system such as minibuses and the MTR system. However, our bus services are definitely most worthy of applause, covering almost every corner in Hong Kong from bustling business districts to tranquil areas and hilly terrains. Turn to our excellent bus services for an affordable sightseeing ride across the city. Sit in front on the upper deck of a bus and soak in all the beautiful views our city has to offer with this roundup of the most scenic bus rides in Hong Kong. Just remember to carry an Octopus card with you! 

The best scenic bus ride in Hong Kong

Central Pier 5 to The Peak (Bus 15)  
Photograph: Shutterstock

Looking for a spot to admire the city and sunrise? Hop onto bus 15 at Central Pier 5 as it journeys through the winding and steep roads and rise out of the skyscrapers into the mountain, where you are greeted with a breathtaking panorama of Hong Kong skyline and a bright yellow sun in the backdrop in the early morning (if the weather is kind). After arriving at The Peak, alight the bus and head on to the lookout point to immerse in the cooling surrounding and take in the magnificent vista. 

The whole bus ride takes approximately 40 minutes. Click here to check out the full route. 

Central (Macau Ferry) to Siu Sai Wan (Bus 788) 
Photograph: Shutterstock

There are a number of buses that travel on the Island Eastern Corridor highway, but for a shorter trip, we suggest riding with Bus 788, which departs from Central (Macau Ferry) and coasts along the northern shore of Hong Kong island before arriving at Siu Sai Wan. Sit tight and be charmed by the spectacular cityscape views before you and an unobstructed sight of the Victoria Harbour and the Kowloon island to your left. On bright days, you might even catch a glimpse of the Lion Rock and iconic buildings such as K11 Musea and the International Commerce Centre.  

The whole bus ride takes approximately 45 minutes. Click here to check out the full route. 

West Kowloon to Hung Shui Kiu Estate (Bus 268X) 
Photograph: Shutterstock

Starting from West Kowloon Station, the bus takes you along the hustle and bustle of Kowloon onto the scenic route of Tsuen Wan and Tuen Mun Road, where you come close to the coastline and get a chance to marvel at the stunning Ting Kau bridge on your left. Built in 1998, the 1,177m long architecture landmark is the world's longest cable-stayed bridge, linking Tsing Yi island to the New Territories. 

Aside from that, prepare to embrace the lush greenery, and the peaceful vibe of the villages as the bus emerges from Tai Tam tunnel into the spacious and secluded areas of Yuen Long, before finally arriving at Hung Shui Kiu Estate. 

The whole bus ride takes approximately 70 minutes. Click here to check out the full route.

Shau Kei Wan (via Cape D'Aguilar) to Shek O (Bus 9) 
Photograph: Shutterstock

For a change of scenery, take bus 9 from Shau Kei Wan to the outskirts of Shek O and enjoy the soaring view of Tai Tam Bay and the verdant uplands while travelling through the meandering roads with surrounding mountains in sight. Once you get to Shek O, prepare to be in awe of the striking view of Shek O beach and the small islands lying out the coast. To maximise your trip, spend a fulfilling day exploring the history and culture of Shek O village before heading back home on the same bus! 

The whole bus ride takes approximately 30 minutes. Click here to check out the full route. 

Tung Chung Tat Tung Road Bus Terminus to Ngong Ping (Bus 23)  
Photograph: Shutterstock

Starting from Tung Chung Tat Tung Road Bus Terminus, bus 23 weaves through the winding but scenic road along the southern edge of Lantau Island to emerge high up at Ngong Ping, where the Big Buddha sits. Take in the serenity of the verdant mountains, the South China sea, and various outlying islands, and be mesmerised by the idyllic landscape. Once you reach the destination, pay a visit to Po Lin Monastery and Tian Tan Buddha while you soak in the breathtaking views from all sides. Oh, and don't forget to also wave at the friendly cows roaming the area! 

The whole bus ride takes approximately 50 minutes. Click here to check out the full route.

Central (Exchange Square) to Stanley Village (Bus 6 or 260) 
Photograph: Shutterstock

For your next weekend getaway, why not take a scenic road trip on bus 6 or 260 to Stanley and explore the cultural heritage of the idyllic seaside village? Once departed from the bustling Central, the bus meanders along the coastal roads of Repulse Bay and Deep Water Bay before reaching Stanley Village. Sit atop the double decker bus and enjoy unparalleled seascape views of the city's famous harbours and shores. Sun-kissed beaches, clear waters, and abundant greenery – wouldn't that be a wonderful break from the madness of the city?  

The whole bus ride takes approximately 65 minutes. Click here to check out the full route. 

Diamond Hill to Sai Kung Bus Terminus (Bus 92)
Photograph: Shutterstock

For nature lovers, ride bus 92 from Diamond Hill and escape into the verdant countryside of Sai Kung. The bus rides away from the city and drops you off at Sai Kung bus terminus, where you can switch up for a ferry at the pier and go island-hopping to explore and enjoy some of the most tranquil and beautiful scenery. Just remember to have your phone camera on standby to 'gram along the way! 

The whole bus ride takes approximately 45 minutes. Click here to check out the full route.

More city escapes

