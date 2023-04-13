The best scenic bus rides in Hong Kong

Hong Kong is easily one of the most convenient cities in the world thanks to its efficient transportation system such as minibuses and the MTR system. However, our bus services are definitely most worthy of applause, covering almost every corner in Hong Kong from bustling business districts to tranquil areas and hilly terrains. Turn to our excellent bus services for an affordable sightseeing ride across the city. Sit in front on the upper deck of a bus and soak in all the beautiful views our city has to offer with this roundup of the most scenic bus rides in Hong Kong. Just remember to carry an Octopus card with you!

