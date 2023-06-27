Kai Tak Sports Park is expected to be completed by end of 2024

Set to be Hong Kong's largest sports venue, Kai Tak Sports Park is situated on the site of the former Hong Kong International Airport in Kai Tak. The 28-hectare sports park boasts a range of world-class facilities, including a main stadium with a retractable roof (50,000 seats), an indoor sports centre that can accommodate community sports and other events (up to 10,000 seats), and a public sports ground (5,000 seats). There are also ample public spaces for events and leisure, along with a 700,000sq ft retail area and a nearby 32,000sq ft coastal dining area, making it the perfect spot to relax and refuel after a day of sporting excitement.

Photograph: Courtesy Kai Tak Sports Park

Kai Tak Sports Park's new retail area will be a shopper's paradise with more than 200 retail and dining stores spread across three towers. One-third of the stores will be dedicated to sports retail and experiential concepts, including an Adidas store, a Decathlon sports experience store, a new National Geographic concept store, and the Japanese gaming centre Namco. Additionally, visitors can take part in Olympic sports activities at the sports academy, where professional athletes will teach Olympic sports activities.

Aside from shopping, the park will also offer an impressive array of dining options, featuring over 70 gourmet restaurants from around the world. Among them, Shugetsu, a Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand ramen shop, and the new Japanese tempura don brand '魚天' are sure to please. There will also be a pet-friendly outdoor restaurant, an around-the-clock sports bar, and a nearly 20,000sq ft food court introducing local specialties such as cafe bar San Ka La, Big Grains bakery, and new international fusion cuisine The Pantry offering their signature soufflé pancakes. Other dining options to look forward to include Greyhound Café, Bloom by WJS, Kaya, and Nami Izakaya.

With plans to be completed in phases by the end of 2024 – in time to host eight competitive events of the 15th National Games in 2025 – Kai Tak Sports Park will offer all local and overseas visitors a one-stop destination for sports, shopping, and dining. Stay tuned for more updates on the park's opening!

