Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Lohas
Photograph: Courtesy The Lohas

Hong Kong’s best ice skating rinks

Go on, have a twirl

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Advertising

Though Hong Kong isn't exactly a winter wonderland, our city is still home to some great ice skating rinks that can help you achieve a little Christmas feeling all the same. Sure, we may not have New York’s Rockefeller Center but our rinks boast beautiful harbour views and are housed inside some of Hong Kong's largest shopping malls. Whether you’re trying to perfect your Elsa impression or just looking for a fun weekend activity, we tread on thin ice to find you all the right places to hit the ice.

Operating hours and prices may vary in view of the latest social distancing regulations. Please check with the individual venues before visiting.

RECOMMENDED: If Christmas is more about shopping for you, check out our extensive Christmas gift guide, or visit one of the best Christmas markets in Hong Kong this year.

Best ice skating rinks in Hong Kong

Festival Walk Glacier
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/Wpcpey

Festival Walk Glacier

  • Things to do
  • Ice skating
  • Kowloon Tong

Skate along while you admire the awe-inspiring backdrop of Lion Rock Mountain and shimmy (if you can) to tunes blasting from the high-quality audio system. This is one of the busiest ice rinks in Hong Kong as it's located inside the giant Festival Walk shopping mall in Kowloon Tong. The ice rink often plays host to skating competitions and offers various skating school programmes taught by professional coaches.

Read more
Cityplaza Ice Palace
Photograph: Courtesy Facebook/Cityplaza Ice Palace

Cityplaza Ice Palace

  • Things to do
  • Ice skating
  • Taikoo Shing

The Cityplaza Ice Palace is one of the smoothest, slickest ice rinks in town. Not only does it use an environmentally-friendly refrigerant to create its icy floors, but it also has state-of-the-art audio and lighting equipment to create a more impactful experience for everyone. Best of all, you can even get direct access to refreshments from the rink without having to remove your skates!

Read more
Advertising
Mega Ice at MegaBox
Photograph: Facebook/Mega Ice

Mega Ice at MegaBox

  • Things to do
  • Kowloon Bay

Mega Ice at MegaBox is an international-sized rink that often hosts international ice hockey leagues and world-class skating competitions. Offering skaters a scenic harbour view of Kowloon East, the ice rink is a multi-purpose venue perfect for performances, concerts, private functions and even birthday parties.

Read more
The Rink at Elements
Photograph: Facebook/The Rink HK

The Rink at Elements

  • Things to do
  • Ice skating
  • West Kowloon

This 17,200sq ft rink uses the first Octopus card pay-as-you-go service, effectively cutting pesky queues. The Rink does not operate on fixed time sessions (apart from the short resurface duration), which means that skaters can have the most flexible access any time of the day. For the less experienced, there are hand-held penguins, seals, bears and dolphins available for rent as a skating aid. 

Read more
Advertising
Lohas Rink
Photograph: Courtesy The Lohas

Lohas Rink

  • Things to do
  • Ice skating
  • Clearwater Bay

Opened in 2021, the Lohas Rink is Hong Kong's largest international-standard ice arena. It is also the first-ever venue of its kind in Hong Kong to incorporate a natural, non-toxic and non-flammable CO2 chiller plant system, which uses a low GWP (Global Warming Potential) refrigerant to help minimise the negative impact on climate change and prevent damage to the ozone layer. Additionally, the ice rink features numerous amenities such as electronic lockers, handrail rentals, a multi-function room, an ice sports retail shop, and even skate sharpening services to ensure you can glide around safely and smoothly.

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.