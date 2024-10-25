Update, October 25:

The primate fatality count in Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens has now risen to 12, all in the span of approximately 10 days. This latest death is a De Brazza’s monkey that had been quarantined since the initial eight fatalities were announced on October 13.

Officials have determined that the animals had all contracted melioidosis, which eventually caused them to die of sepsis. This sort of infection is typically contracted through contaminated soil and muddy water. In a press briefing, the secretary for culture, sports, and tourism Kevin Yeung said that there had been digging work carried out near the monkey enclosures in early October, to repair irrigation pipes. It is a possibility that the monkeys became infected after the garden’s staff trekked contaminated mud into their cages, he stated. “The incubation period for melioidosis in primates is about a week and this matched with the period after the soil digging work,” Yeung concluded.

Though other animals such as boars, horses, dogs, cats, cows, and sheep are also known to contract melioidosis, especially within southern Asia and northern Australia, the government reassures the Hong Kong public that there is generally no danger to humans even with contact with infected animals.

Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens I Photograph: Shutterstock

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) announced on October 14 that eight animals have been found dead in the Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens on Sunday, October 13. According to a government press release, the animals were all monkeys, and included a De Brazza’s Monkey, a Common Squirrel Monkey, three Cotton-top Tamarins, and three White-faced Sakis.

Their mysterious causes of death have yet to be determined, and the LCSD are currently collaborating with the Agriculture, Fisheries, and Conservation Department, while necropsy and lab tests are being carried out. During this time of waiting for conclusive test results, the mammals section of the Hong Kong Zoo will be closed as of today, to be disinfected and cleaned.

Other sections of Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens remain open for visits, and the authorities have also promised to closely monitor the health of the other animals within the facilities.

Recommended reading:

The new Hopewell Mall is set to open in Wan Chai this November

Hong Kong has been ranked the 8th friendliest city in the world

We went to a terrifying Kowloon Walled City-themed haunted house in Hong Kong – here’s what we thought

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.