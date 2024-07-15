Local comic characters come to life by the harbourfront

See your favourite local comic characters come to life! In support of the Hong Kong national team competing in the Olympics this summer, the Hong Kong Animation and Comics Federation has opened the AniCom Sports Park has brought 36 fun statues of original Hong Kong comic characters to life along the Central and Western District Promenade, each participating in various sports events and competitions.

Photograph: Chloe Loung

On top of celebrating the Games, the display also honours the outstanding talent of local artists, featuring iconic characters and illustrations across the decades that have become an integral part of the city’s culture. Make sure to look out for Old Master Q playing billiards, Miss 13 Dots figure skating, and of course, Bruce Lee hitting some karate poses. Enjoy the beautiful scenery of Victoria Harbor while taking snaps with these characters in different sports styles.

In addition, there is also an AR interactive platform set up online with a 360-degree view of the characters, allowing you to experience the diverse world of animated characters in a new and unique way. Visit the AniCom Sports Park website for more information about each of the characters.

