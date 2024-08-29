A range of star-studded items from legends in the music, sports, and entertainment industries will be sold live by Julien’s Auctions in Hong Kong. At the heart of this collection lies an exclusive, 40-strong collection of artefacts from Hong Kong’s own martial arts and silver screen legend Bruce Lee, on display for the first time in half a century.

See highlights such as Lee’s nunchaku used in the iconic film Fist of Fury, costumes and accessories worn by the actor, as well as his personal signature chop in its original box, which Lee would’ve used to authenticate contracts, official certificates, and personal letters.

Aside from these rare pieces from Lee’s life and career, the showcase by Julien’s Auctions will also feature pieces from other global stars such as BTS, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson, and famous football and basketball players. We’re particularly interested in the set of comfy clothing that the Grammy-nominated South Korean band wore in their Life Goes On music video, which includes Gucci t-shirts, an Atempo silk pyjama set, and sweaters from Marni and Helmut Lang. See also Taylor Swift’s golden boots from her debut Fearless world tour, a signed denim jacket from Michael Jackson, Lionel Messi’s Argentina jersey, and more.

Hongkongers can view these items during the Legends in Motion public exhibition period from September 14 to 27 in Pacific Place. Reserve your spot so you can skip the line when you get there. On September 28, the collection will be auctioned at the Island Shangri-La, where interested parties can register to bid online, over the phone, or in person. This is definitely a rare opportunity for fans to get their hands on pieces of history from figures who have made their indelible marks on modern popular culture.

